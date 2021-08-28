Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to shoot a ‘visually grand’ song in Spain for Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be heading to Spain to shoot crucial portions of their upcoming film Pathan. As per a source, the duo will also shoot for a song for the Siddharth Anand directorial.

“The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit. All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain,” shared a source.

The source also informed that the makers are taking all the precautions to keep everything about the film under wraps. “No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks,” the source revealed.

“Pathan is turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza that will set screens on fire. Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal,” the source added.

Apart from SRK and Deepika, the film also stars John Abraham. Pathan will reportedly also feature Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

Pathan marks Shah Rukh and Deepika’s fourth film together after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Apart from Pathan, Deepika has Fighter, the yet-untitled Shakun Batra directorial, The Intern’s Hindi remake and Nag Ashwin’s Project K in her kitty.