Thursday, February 25, 2021
Pathan: Salman Khan to begin shoot with Shah Rukh Khan

Pathan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first film after the 2018 release Zero, in which Salman Khan also had a cameo.

Mumbai
February 25, 2021 4:38:44 pm
Salman Khan also had an extended appearance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Shah Rukh Khan was the leading man.

Superstar Salman Khan will start shooting for his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next, action-thriller Pathan, from Thursday.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathan is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

According to trade sources, the Bharat star will join Shah Rukh Khan at Yash Raj Studios here for the shoot.

Earlier this month, Salman Khan had revealed his line-up of films, that also includes the third instalment of Tiger franchise and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, on his show Bigg Boss.

“Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to ‘Pathan’, then ‘Tiger (3)’ and later to ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’,” Salman Khan had said.

While Pathan went on floors in November last year, the third installment of Tiger franchise is gearing up to start production next month.

Previously, Salman, 55, also had an extended appearance in the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Shah Rukh Khan was the leading man.

Shah Rukh Khan too has made special appearances in Salman Khan’s films, including Tubelight (2017) and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000).

