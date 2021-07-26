Pathan: Details of Deepika Padukone’s role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer revealed

Deepika Padukone will once again be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Actor Deepika Padukone will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in upcoming YRF film Pathan. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

“Deepika is shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan currently. They are shooting the scenes in Mumbai itself, and Deepika has done intense prep for it,” a source close to the actor revealed.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Pathan will reportedly also feature Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

On the work front, apart from Pathan, Deepika has Fighter, the yet-untitled Shakun Batra directorial, The Intern’s Hindi remake and Nag Ashwin’s Project K in her kitty. Interestingly enough, we will see Deepika sharing space with Amitabh Bachchan in two upcoming projects — The Intern’s Hindi remake and Project K. The pair had previously collaborated on the Shoojit Sircar movie Piku, which also starred the late Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar film Chhapaak, alongside Vikrant Massey.