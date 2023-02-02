Pathaan box office: Every major record that Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film has broken, in India and worldwide

So many things had to come together for Pathaan to work like it did. Audiences needed to still be invested in Shah Rukh Khan‘s career, after a disappointing decade, the pre-release protests had to fail, the novel marketing strategy had to pay off, and above all, the film needed to be good.

Fortune appears to have been in Shah Rukh’s favour, as the film has now crossed the Rs 650 crore mark globally, even before its second weekend. Pathaan was given the widest-ever release for a Hindi movie on January 25, and it immediately started demolishing box office records.

Unusually for a Hindi film, Pathaan was given a super-early 6 am start in many centres, in order to meet audience demands. This was evident from its record-setting advance sales, which overtook all other Bollywood films. On its first day of release in India, Pathaan made Rs 55 crore from the Hindi versions; it made Rs 68 crore on day two, which was Republic Day; it made Rs 51 crore on day four, Rs 58 crore on day five, Rs 25 crore on day six, Rs 22 crore on day seven, and approximately Rs 18 crore on day eight.

Here are all the major box office records that Pathaan has broken:

Biggest opening day for a Hindi film

Pathaan made Rs 55 crore nett on day one of release, excluding Rs 2 crore from the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film

In its five-day extended opening weekend, the film grossed Rs 540 crore globally.

Only Hindi film to make more than Rs 50 crore in a day, on four days

Advertisement

The film managed this feat on day one, day two, day three and day four of release.

Only Hindi film to make Rs 70 crore in a day

Pathaan became the first Hindi movie to breach this mark, on day two of release, which also happened to be Republic Day.

Advertisement

Fastest Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore nett box office

The film achieved these milestones two days, four days, and six days, respectively.

Biggest debut for Hindi film in North America

In its extended five-day opening in North America, the film made $9.48 million. It outperformed Avatar: The Way of Water on its opening day, despite playing in less than 700 theatres as compared to Avatar’s 3000. It has already surpassed the lifetime hauls of several Best Picture nominees at the upcoming Oscars.

Highest-grossing opening day, single day and weekend for any Indian film in the UK

Pathaan made $2.45 million at the UK box office in its opening weekend, and finished at the number two spot. This is the best performance for an Indian film in UK in years.

Advertisement

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The action-thriller is also designed as a launch-pad for YRF’s ambitious spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Shah Rukh will reprise his role as Pathaan in the upcoming Tiger 3.