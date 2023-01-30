Pathaan box office Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan meets fans as Pathan emerges as blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been creating waves at the box office not only domestically, but globally as well. The YRF spy thriller, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has made a considerable dent at the ticket counters, and has already crossed Rs 500 crore mark internationally with its first weekend collection.

Pathaan’s box office collection of India was Rs 55 crore on Wednesday, Rs 68 crore on Thursday, Rs 38 crore on Friday, Rs 51.50 crore on Saturday and around Rs 65 crore on Sunday (final figures awaited).

The Siddharth Anand directorial has even managed to break into the top five earners list of North American box office, a big achievement for a film which has only seen a run of five days on the big screen. Domestically, Pathaan has minted a figure of around Rs 280 crore in 5 days. It also became the fastest Hindi film to join the Rs 200 crore club, beating past top earners like KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

After Shah Rukh greeted fans from his home, Mannat, the team of Pathaan will gather together at an event in Mumbai to speak of the film’s stupendous success. Shah Rukh, Deepika, John and director Siddharth Anand will be present at the first press conference of Pathaan. The makers decided not to promote the film ahead of its release.

Pathaan is the comeback vehicle of Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film Zero had tanked miserably at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has seemingly impressed everyone with his performance in the film, and the movie continues to march forward despite facing early obstacles and boycott calls from members of the right-winged outfits.