Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Pathaan box office Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan meets fans as Pathan emerges as blockbuster

Pathaan box office Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is expected to cross the Rs 550 crore mark with its worldwide gross on Sunday as it mints around Rs 65 crore in India alone in one day. Here are all the records it broke.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | January 30, 2023 13:45 IST
pathaanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s  Pathaan has been creating waves at the box office not only domestically, but globally as well. The YRF spy thriller, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has made a considerable dent at the ticket counters, and has already crossed Rs 500 crore mark internationally with its first weekend collection.

Pathaan’s box office collection of India was Rs 55 crore on Wednesday, Rs 68 crore on Thursday, Rs 38 crore on Friday, Rs 51.50 crore on Saturday and around Rs 65 crore on Sunday (final figures awaited).

The Siddharth Anand directorial has even managed to break into the top five earners list of North American box office, a big achievement for a film which has only seen a run of five days on the big screen. Domestically, Pathaan has minted a figure of around Rs 280 crore in 5 days. It also became the fastest Hindi film to join the Rs 200 crore club, beating past top earners like KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Also Read |Pathaan’s success is India’s answer to hate, a love letter to Shah Rukh Khan

After Shah Rukh greeted fans from his home, Mannat, the team of Pathaan will gather together at an event in Mumbai to speak of the film’s stupendous success. Shah Rukh, Deepika, John and director Siddharth Anand will be present at the first press conference of Pathaan. The makers decided not to promote the film ahead of its release.

Pathaan is the comeback vehicle of Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film Zero had tanked miserably at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has seemingly impressed everyone with his performance in the film, and the movie continues to march forward despite facing early obstacles and boycott calls from members of the right-winged outfits.

Live Blog

Follow this blog for the latest updates regarding Pathaan, its cast and its record-breaking box office numbers.

13:45 (IST)30 Jan 2023
Here's what Nimrat Kaur has to say about Pathaan

Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram and shared her review of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Nimrat called SRK’s charisma ‘pure sorcery’, and said ‘long live films’. She wrote, "For everyone who’ve believed in and stood by the immortality and alchemy of the movie going experience. Standing and singing the national anthem together before you settle in to sign yourself off for that BIG SCREEN experience." READ THIS

13:27 (IST)30 Jan 2023
Kangana Ranaut again targets Shah Rukh Khan

Replying to a social media user, Kangana Ranaut claimed Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first success in the last 10 years. She added that after the failure of Dhakaad, she hopes to get another chance like him. READ MORE

Besides SRK, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in significant parts. It also features an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Pathaan is a part of YRF's spy universe, consisting of the Tiger films and War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Pathaan released in cinemas on January 25.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:24 IST
