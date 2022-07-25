Pathaan: YRF introduces Deepika Padukone’s fierce gun-toting character, watch video

July 25, 2022 12:39:26 pm
Yash Raj Films introduced Deepika Padukone’s character from Pathaan with a motion poster released on Monday. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. In the brief clip, Deepika holds a gun and shoots. The film promises to show Deepika in an avatar that we have never seen before.
The caption for the motion poster read, “She’s ready to shoot it up a notch! Presenting @deepikapadukonein #Pathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”
Talking about Deepika Padukone’s role in Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in Pathaan makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind.” He also added that Deepika has a ‘magnetic aura’ in the film.
Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.
