Pathaan: Every box office record shattered by Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film, which now stands at Rs 231 cr worldwide

Poised to become one of the biggest Bollywood movies of all time, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan has already broken several records, both in India and worldwide. The film delivered the biggest-ever opening day for a Hindi-language release, and did so on a non-holiday weekday. It also became the first Bollywood movie to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on day one, and delivered the biggest international debut for a Bollywood movie in history. Currently, the film’s global gross stands at a staggering Rs 231 crore in just two days; YRF reported a day one gross of Rs 106 crore, and the day two gross is reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 125 crore, as reported by theatre chain Inox.

Pathaan was released in approximately 8000 screens in more than 100 countries across the globe — the widest release ever for a Hindi film. In India, the film debuted in approximately 5000 screens, which is the biggest-ever release for a Hindi movie. By comparison, SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in approximately 10,000 screens across the globe, and this was before it became a cult hit in the U.S.

While Pathaan’s Rs 57 crore haul on day one is the biggest ever for a Hindi movie, it trails the Rs 133 crore net domestic haul that RRR delivered last year, and also the Rs 116 crore that KGF 2 netted in India. Globally, Pathaan grossed Rs 106 crore on day one. RRR was also bigger than Pathaan on opening day in the U.S. where it made $3.4 million, as compared to Pathaan’s reported $1.5 million.

Unsurprisingly, considering that it was a national holiday, Pathaan’s day two haul was ever larger than day one. The film is estimated to have netted more than Rs 70 crore on Thursday, the biggest single-day haul ever for a Hindi movie.

Here is a rundown of all the box office records that YRF claims Pathaan has shattered:

First Hindi film to earn Rs 70 crore in one day.

Widest Hindi release of all time in India.

Highest-grossing first day for a Hindi film.

Highest-grossing first day for a non-holiday release.

Third YRF film to cross Rs 50 crore net box office collections on the first day, after War [Rs 53.35 cr] and Thugs of Hindostan [Rs 52.25 crore].

Third YRF spy universe film to set an opening day record after Ek Tha Tiger and War.

Highest-grossing first day for Shah Rukh Khan.

Highest-grossing first day for Deepika Padukone.

Highest-grossing first day for John Abraham.

Highest-grossing first day for Yash Raj Films.

Highest-grossing first day for director Siddharth Anand

Additionally, Anand now has two of the top three all-time openers to his credit, following War. If you eliminate the dubbed Hindi version of KGF 2’s day one tally, Anand has now delivered both the number one and number two biggest opening day grossers in Bollywood. Pathaan is the first entry in YRF’s spy universe, which retroactively also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger movies and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Tiger 3 is around the corner, and a second War movie has been rumoured.

Shah Rukh will return in director Atlee’s Jawan, and will then star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Pathaan is his first starring role in over four years.