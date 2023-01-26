Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan becomes first Bollywood film ever to gross Rs 100 crore at worldwide box office in one day

Shah Rukh Khan really has the audience on his side now, especially after everything that happened in the last year, and his four back-to-back commercial underperformers. Returning to starring roles after a gap of over four years, Shah Rukh’s comeback film Pathaan is breaking box office records not only in India but also worldwide.

The film is expected to deliver the biggest opening day ever for a Hindi film in India, with around Rs 53 crore (Rs 55 crore including the Tamil and Telugu language releases). The film’s day one gross, according to Pinkvilla, is Rs 67 crore. The three national cinema chains — PVR, Inox and Cinepolis — have contributed towards nearly 50% of the film’s opening day figures, accounting for Rs 27 crore. The film is expected to deliver an even bigger day two, on account of the Republic Day holiday, which means that it will pass the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in two days.

But the film has already crossed that milestone worldwide. Pathaan made an estimated $4.5 million (Rs 36 crore) from overseas markets on day one, which means that its global gross now stands at over Rs 102 crore. Box Office India estimates the global tally to fall between Rs 100 crore and Rs 110 crore. In either scenario, Pathaan is now the first-ever Hindi movie to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release.

North America is delivering a day one haul of over $1.5 million, while the Gulf countries are contributing around $1 million to the film’s international tally. Domestically, the film has overtaken the day one totals of War and Thugs of Hindostan, and that too on a non-holiday. There is a difference between net and gross box office collection. While the gross box office collection includes the money received from the total sale of film tickets, net is gross minus deductions made by the government like entertainment tax, service tax, etc.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan appears in a cameo as his character from the Tiger films, as YRF’s shared universe of spy movies begins to take shape.