scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Fans compare Pathaan’s train scene with a sequence in an Uncharted video game, declare Shah Rukh Khan’s look inspired by Nathan Drake

Pathaan is playing to rapturous response in theatres, and has reportedly made around Rs 600 crore globally so far.

pathaan unchartedA side-by-side comparison of a scene in Pathaan and another in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

While Pathaan has been received enthusiastically by fans across India, people aren’t overlooking the many similarities that the action-thriller has with popular Hollywood properties. While several fans have noticed scenes that appear to have been inspired by the likes of the Fast and Furious and Mission: Impossible franchises, some have also spotted similarities between the train sequence and a level in the video game Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The game was released in 2017, and serves as an extension to the main franchise entry Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Fans on Reddit noticed the similarity between a level in the video game and the centrepiece action scene in Pathaan. It is in this scene that Salman Khan’s Tiger makes his cameo, and joins hands with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as they take down enemies on a moving train. The scene ends with the train falling off a cliff, and Tiger and Pathaan running across it to climb back to safety.

Also read |Pathaan box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner on track to break another KGF 2 record, passes Monday test

The cut-scene in Uncharted is quite similar. In fact, it ends with the main character sitting on the edge of the destroyed bridge and having a self-reflective conversation, just like Tiger and Pathaan at the end of the film. “Not only that. A helicopter attacks in the game as well and the train goes through the tunnel. You have to acquire the heavy machine guns to destroy the helicopter. Then the train runs off the bridge and you have to jump off to be safe. It’s very much ‘inspired’ from the game,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another fan pointed out, “Pathaan’s entire look was copied off of Nathan Drake.”

Nathan Drake is the protagonist of the Uncharted video games, which finally got a film adaptation last year. The movie starred Tom Holland in the lead role, and went to to become a box office success despite mixed reviews. Pathaan, on the other hand, has been breaking box office records. The film is on the cusp of passing the Rs 300 crore mark domestically and the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 11:55 IST
Next Story

Singer Aabha Hanjura reacts to her song ‘Hukus Bukus’ being used in Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi video

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close