Fans compare Pathaan’s train scene with a sequence in an Uncharted video game, declare Shah Rukh Khan’s look inspired by Nathan Drake

While Pathaan has been received enthusiastically by fans across India, people aren’t overlooking the many similarities that the action-thriller has with popular Hollywood properties. While several fans have noticed scenes that appear to have been inspired by the likes of the Fast and Furious and Mission: Impossible franchises, some have also spotted similarities between the train sequence and a level in the video game Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The game was released in 2017, and serves as an extension to the main franchise entry Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Fans on Reddit noticed the similarity between a level in the video game and the centrepiece action scene in Pathaan. It is in this scene that Salman Khan’s Tiger makes his cameo, and joins hands with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as they take down enemies on a moving train. The scene ends with the train falling off a cliff, and Tiger and Pathaan running across it to climb back to safety.

The cut-scene in Uncharted is quite similar. In fact, it ends with the main character sitting on the edge of the destroyed bridge and having a self-reflective conversation, just like Tiger and Pathaan at the end of the film. “Not only that. A helicopter attacks in the game as well and the train goes through the tunnel. You have to acquire the heavy machine guns to destroy the helicopter. Then the train runs off the bridge and you have to jump off to be safe. It’s very much ‘inspired’ from the game,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another fan pointed out, “Pathaan’s entire look was copied off of Nathan Drake.”

Nathan Drake is the protagonist of the Uncharted video games, which finally got a film adaptation last year. The movie starred Tom Holland in the lead role, and went to to become a box office success despite mixed reviews. Pathaan, on the other hand, has been breaking box office records. The film is on the cusp of passing the Rs 300 crore mark domestically and the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide.