Pathan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘vanvaas’ is over as his new mission to save Bharat Mata begins 

After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan trailer is finally here. From the looks of it, the Siddharth Anand-helmed film is a treat for every SRK fan who has been waiting for him to charm us on the silver since 2018. Pathaan is scheduled to release in the theaters on January 25.

The trailer begins with a voiceover by Dimple Kapadia explaining a private terror group’s mission against India, spearheaded by John Abraham. To fight him, there is Pathaan, who has to end his ‘vanvaas’ (exile). Here enters Shah Rukh as Pathaan voicing some heavy-duty dialogues likes, “Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega”. But the sad part, we only get to see the swag of SRK in just this one dialogue. Rest, all we get are some generic moments featuring John and Deepika. Salman Khan is conspicuous by his absence and it seems his cameo will be kept under wraps by YRF.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer here:

The action sequences of the film are just like any action sequence you will see in today’s action movie, full of VFX.

Pathaan has been creating a lot of noise for reasons both good and bad. The film’s teaser, which was released on the occasion of Shah Rukh’s 57th birthday in November last year raised the expectations of people. However, when the film’s first song “Besharam Rang” dropped on December 12, it opened a can of worms for the makers of the film. The song first got criticised for its unappealing choreography by the audience and later it got mired in controversy for the colour of Deepika’s costumes. It has reached a level where protests were held in some parts of the country against the film’s release.

While the film’s cast and director have refused to address the controversy, he talked about negativity on social media at the Kolkata International Film Festival. While he didn’t mention Pathaan, he said, “Social media is often given by a certain driven narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption, and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive”. Talking about how cinema fosters amity and brotherhood, he added, “No matter what, people like us will stay positive”.

Shah Rukh has also ensured that his fans stay engaged with him through his many ‘Ask SRK’ sessions. Also, in a couple of interviews, he has given recently, the actor has said that he is confident about Pathaan being a hit. He has promised that Pathaan is an ‘over-the-top’ action film and he “whistled the loudest” when he saw the trailer for the film.

Not just Shah Rukh, but even John’s look in the film has intrigued movie buffs. Talking about John’s look in the film, Siddharth earlier said in a statement, “John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

Pathaan also features a cameo by Salman Khan. It also stars actors Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.