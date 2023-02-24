scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan and Tiger to reunite in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman Khan film in April

Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for his cameo in Tiger 3 in April. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif play the lead roles in this franchise.

salman khan, shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's characters will reunite in Tiger 3.
Listen to this article
Pathaan and Tiger to reunite in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman Khan film in April
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The moment when Salman Khan’s scarf made an appearance in Pathaan, the audience in the theatre started clapping and cheering in anticipation. And as soon as the Tiger star made his first appearance on screen in Pathaan, the feeling of euphoria took over as the viewers knew that they were in for a treat. And looks like the same experience will be replicated for the audience in Tiger 3.

While it has been known that with YRF’s spy universe in place, Tiger and Pathaan will be making an appearance in each others’ film, now, a source has revealed that Shah Rukh will be shooting for Salman’s film in April.

“Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission,” the source said. During his appearance in Pathaan, Salman’s character revealed that he would need Pathaan’s help during his next mission.

The YRF Spy Universe also has Hrithik Roshan’s War in its fold. Ashutosh Rana’s character from War had a significant role in Pathaan but Hrithik’s character did not make an appearance. It is now expected that the Dhoom 2 actor might have a cameo in Tiger 3.

Also Read |‘Knock down Taj Mahal, Red Fort if everything Mughals did was evil’: Naseeruddin Shah says Mughals needn’t be glorified, but shouldn’t be vilified 

Pathaan had a dream run at the box office. In the first 30 days, the film has made approximately Rs 1008 crore at the global box office and it is still earning over Rs 1 crore during the weekdays despite its competition with newer releases like Shehzada, Selfiee and Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania.

Also Read
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
Alia Bhatt smiles and poses for paparazzi after recent incident of ‘invas...

Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif, will release in theatres on Diwali 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:59 IST
Next Story

Sridevi kisses Boney Kapoor in unseen pic, he recalls their love story: ‘Shy, introvert… and when she fell in love’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close