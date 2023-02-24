Pathaan and Tiger to reunite in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman Khan film in April

The moment when Salman Khan’s scarf made an appearance in Pathaan, the audience in the theatre started clapping and cheering in anticipation. And as soon as the Tiger star made his first appearance on screen in Pathaan, the feeling of euphoria took over as the viewers knew that they were in for a treat. And looks like the same experience will be replicated for the audience in Tiger 3.

While it has been known that with YRF’s spy universe in place, Tiger and Pathaan will be making an appearance in each others’ film, now, a source has revealed that Shah Rukh will be shooting for Salman’s film in April.

“Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission,” the source said. During his appearance in Pathaan, Salman’s character revealed that he would need Pathaan’s help during his next mission.

The YRF Spy Universe also has Hrithik Roshan’s War in its fold. Ashutosh Rana’s character from War had a significant role in Pathaan but Hrithik’s character did not make an appearance. It is now expected that the Dhoom 2 actor might have a cameo in Tiger 3.

Pathaan had a dream run at the box office. In the first 30 days, the film has made approximately Rs 1008 crore at the global box office and it is still earning over Rs 1 crore during the weekdays despite its competition with newer releases like Shehzada, Selfiee and Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania.

Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif, will release in theatres on Diwali 2023.