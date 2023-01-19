Pathaan tickets on sale now; Shah Rukh Khan’s big comeback film could set you back by Rs 2200

Two days prior to when Pathaan was supposed to be made available for pre-booking, fans discovered that they can purchase tickets to watch the film in the IMAX 2D, regular 2D and 4DX formats. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan is the first major Bollywood release of 2023. Excitement around the film’s release is even greater as it’s Shah Rukh’s first starring role in over four years.

Tickets for all three formats are available from 25th onwards. Prices differ depending on location and format. While IMAX tickets on opening day range from Rs 490 to Rs 2200 in Delhi, the range changes to between Rs 400 to Rs 2200 over the weekend. On opening day, the prices for the 2D format start from as low as Rs 80 in the morning to Rs 2000 in the evening. Prices for the 4DX format on opening day range from Rs 450 to Rs 800.

In Mumbai, opening day IMAX tickets are going from Rs 350 in the morning to Rs 1450 in the evenings. The prices remain unchanged in Mumbai over the weekend. The cheapest 2D ticket on opening day currently is Rs 180, while the most expensive is Rs 850. Some theatres in Mumbai are squeezing in as many as 15 shows in a day. In Mumbai, tickets for laser projected IMAX and theatres equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby 7.1 sound are more expensive. In Delhi, no theatre is currently identifying which auditoriums are equipped with Atmos, although one venue is projecting the IMAX version in Laser.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will launch a shared universe of spy movies produced by Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan’s Tiger films and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War will also be included in the franchise, building up towards a potential team-up movie. Shah Rukh has reportedly filmed a cameo as Pathaan for the upcoming Tiger 3, and Salman has confirmed that he will appear as Tiger in Pathaan. Hrithik hasn’t confirmed or denied his involvement in the movie, but his character Kabir is widely expected to make a cameo. Pathaan will reportedly land on Prime Video in April.