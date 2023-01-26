Pathaan: Cinemas transform into dance clubs, Shah Rukh fans burst crackers, but the best video is from Kerala. Watch 

While several Hindi films managed to make money in the last year or so, none have been received as euphorically as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which debuted in theatres on Wednesday after months, if not years, of anticipation. Videos of audiences dancing in theatres flooded Twitter timelines all day, as fans celebrated their favourite star’s grand return.

Pathaan is an action-thriller that marks SRK’s comeback to starring roles after over four years. He was last seen as a lead in 2018’s Zero, although he appeared in cameos in three 2022 releases — Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra.

Several videos from screenings across the country show fans having a blast in the theatres, and dancing in front of the screen during the closing credits song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” Some videos also show fans cheering and hollering during Shah Rukh’s entry scene, and the grand reveal of Salman Khan’s Tiger. Audiences also seemed to be pleased that no significant changes were made to the controversial song “Besharam Rang,” which a certain section of the public said was offensive to their religious sentiments.

Here’s a thread of audience reaction videos from screenings of Pathaan:

Okay, someone had to do this..

so Here is a thread compilation of all the #Pathaan theatre reaction videos that have flooded our timelines.. (feel free to add on)https://t.co/fNIwTcbsgl — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) January 25, 2023

#Pathaan craze in #Kerala 🔥

Close 2 crs. Opening as per early estimate 🔥👏 RECORD BREAKING OPENING @iamsrk 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vZOOO7vz8b — AB George (@AbGeorge_) January 25, 2023

This is #Kolkata now, the #Boycott gang has no impact here. Fans coined new slogan to counter #BoycottPathaanMovie brigade. They say “shiray shiray rakto, shah rukh khan er bhakto” ( Blood flowing in the veins is #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 disciple pic.twitter.com/W0cHhpWEtX — R a h u l (@Rahul_Speak) January 25, 2023

Another video showed director Siddharth Anand being chased by the paparazzi at a screening for the film in Mumbai in the evening. While the filmmaker didn’t offer any comments about its performance during the day, he gave a thumbs up and thanked the photographers for praising the film and its success.

Pathaan is the biggest Hindi movie since Brahmastra, and is on track to deliver one of the best opening day hauls at the box office. Early estimates suggest an opening in the Rs 52 crore range, but the film needs to make just Rs 2 crore more to be the biggest Hindi language opener in history, ahead of KGF: Chapter 2. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is a part of YRF’s recently unveiled shared universe of spy movies, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.