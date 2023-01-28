scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood about ‘triumph over hate’ narrative amid Pathaan’s success: ‘Stay away from politics’

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and said that she does not want hear 'triumph over hate' narrative.

kanganaKangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday made a strong statement against those in Bollywood speaking about “triumph over hate” and said “tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi.”

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote: “Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people, do not try to project that your are suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on ‘triumph over hate’, I will take your class). Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics.”

Interestingly, the Queen actor’s statement came days after director Karan Johar and actor Alia Bhatt congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the massive response to his film ‘Pathaan’.

On Thursday, Johar shared an appreciation post for King Khan and wrote, “Hits beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and above in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI…SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love forever trumps Hate! Mark this date.” Alia Bhatt on the other hand, on Friday, shared an Instagram story in which she wrote, “Because LOVE always wins.”

Recently, Kangana had drawn a sneaky criticism on ‘Pathaan’ for portraying Pakistan, an “enemy nation” of India, and its intelligence agency ISI in a “good light”.

In the thread of tweets, Kangana wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram.”

Pathaan has received a massive response from viewers and SRK’s fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Pathaan’ also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 12:43 IST
Kashi, Mathura disputes, Sangh chief interview figure in second round of RSS-Muslim community talks

