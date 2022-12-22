Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out in this catchy ode to the titular character, watch

After the numerous controversies that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan song Besharam Rang got embroiled in, YRF has released the second song from the highly anticipated actioner called “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” The dance track sees not only Deepika, but even superstar SRK grooving to the upbeat music.

The song has been composed by the musical duo of Vishal-Shekhar. It has been brought to life by Sukriti and Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Kumaar. The song has been shot in scenic locales, and sees SRK dancing on screen for the first time in over four years. Both the music video and the song itself are an improvement from the film’s first single, Besharam Rang.

In an earlier statement, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand had shared that the second number from the film is said to be a tribute to the character of Pathaan himself.

“Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes. The song is modern fusion Qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for,” the director had said in a previous statement.

Watch the music video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan here | Shah Rukh Khan, Depika Padukone

Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang had run into controversy after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and a few Right-winged outfits objected to Deepika’s saffron-coloured clothes in the music video. They had also expressed their displeasure regarding the choreography and the actors’ attires in general.

Also starring John Abraham as the primary antagonist, Pathaan is being billed as the comeback vehicle of Shah Rukh, who will be returning to the big screen as a lead actor after 2018 release Zero’s failure at box office. Besides Pathaan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.