BJP MLA chimes in on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang controversy: ‘Any film that disrespects Hindutva…’

After BJP minister Narottam Mishra objected to Pathaan song Besharam Rang, another BJP MLA Ram Kadam has objected to the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ram Kadam said that he is expecting the makers of Pathaan to explain themselves since crores of people have raised objections to the song on social media.

Writing his tweets in Hindi and Marathi, Ram Kadam said that anything that “disrespects Hindutva” will not work in Maharashtra. His tweets can be loosely translated as, “On social media, various sadhus and mahatamas of the country along with crores of other people are objecting to Pathaan. Currently, the government in Maharashtra has a Hindutva ideology. It will be better if the film producers come forth and address the objections and present their side of the argument.”

He added, “But it is certain, any film or serial that disrespects Hindutva in Maharashtra will not work. JNU-dhari people are trying to disrespect Janeu-dhari people, isn’t this offensive?” He concluded his tweets with “Jai Shri Ram.”

At the opening ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival, SRK had spoken about the negativity on social media and said, “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

Earlier, Mishra had pointed out that Deepika’s saffron costume and SRK’s green costume in the song is objectionable and he wants the makers to change it. He added that if the changes are not made, Pathaan’s release in Madhya Pradesh will be threatened.

“In the song ‘Besharam Rang’ which is made with contaminated mentality, the actor and the actress are clad in green and saffron clothes in an objectionable manner,” he said, as quoted by PTI. He added, “I feel the title of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ is also objectionable in its sense.”

The song released on Monday and has been trending on social media since its release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.