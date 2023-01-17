Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s OTT release date on Prime Video revealed during court proceedings

Nine days before the theatrical release of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited actioner Pathaan, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed Yash Raj Films to make some changes in the film, for its OTT release. Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification, but will have to be submitted again to the CBFC for re-certification ahead of its streaming premiere on Prime Video on April 25.

According to Bar & Bench, The Delhi High Court asked the producers of Pathaan to provide Hindi subtitles, closed captions as well as audio description for the OTT release of film for the benefit of those with visual and hearing impairments.

Since Pathaan is just days away from its big screen release on January on 25, the court observed that directions for inclusion of audio description and other measures for theatrical release cannot be passed at this stage, but passed directions with respect to the release of the film on Prime Video in April, asking the CBFC to consider re-certification of the same by March 10 after the producer prepares subtitles.

“Insofar as OTT release for ‘Pathaan’ is concerned, it is directed that the producer shall prepare the audio description, subtitles in Hindi language and closed captions and submit the same to CBFC for approval. Upon the same being submitted, the CBFC shall consider re-certification of the film along with subtitles in Hindi, audio description and closed captioning in Hindi,” the court directed.

While hearing a plea seeking visually and hearing impaired persons to access the film as per the rights guaranteed under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed: “The present writ petition raises very important issues as to access of entertainment to the hearing and visually impaired persons. Under Section 42 of the RPWD Act 2016, the government has an obligation to take measures to ensure that all content is available in accessible formats for persons with disabilities. In the context of films, most importantly, special measures would have to be taken for hearing and visually impaired persons, as the experience of watching a film in a movie theatre cannot be denied to such persons.”

The plea was moved by four persons – a law student, two lawyers and a disability rights activist – who sought the enforcement of various rights and accessibility requirements as prescribed under the 2016 Act. Apart from Yash Raj Films and OTT platform Prime Video, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment were added as respondents in the plea.

Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to starring roles, four years after his last appearance, in Zero. The action-thriller has been directed by Siddharth Anand and will be the first release of the year for the superstar, who will also be seen in Atlee’s action thriller Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.