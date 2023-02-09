Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham shoot thrilling Pathaan action scenes in Dubai in BTS video, reveal how ‘impossible’ was done

After earning the big bucks at worldwide box office (over Rs 875 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan is being hailed as one of the biggest Bollywood films to have been produced. The Yash Raj film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast (SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana) and jaw-dropping action choreography.

In a newly released BTS video, we see director Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham speak elaborately of the stunts in film. Director Anand said filming in and around the main boulevard of Dubai was an ‘impossible’ feat, something he claimed no other film had done. “One is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is around the boulevard of Burj Khalifa (where John pulls down the helicopters), which no Hollywood film has been able to do. The shoot was just impossible, but the Dubai police and authorities made it happen for us. My friends who live around the area said they got circulars saying at this and this time you will not be able to access the boulevard. They were amazed when I said it was for my film.”

Anand is speaking specifically of the sequence when Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Abraham’s Jim set eyes on each other in the film for the first time. The high-speed car chase, John standing in the middle of the road and shooting at Pathaan’s vehicle and their clash atop a speeding train as two helicopters hovered over them was all shot in Dubai boulevard.

Action director Casey O’ Neill said a lot of work and planning went into it, adding, “It is a very very busy street, I don’t think anyone has ever shot here before. It is a three and a half kms stretch in total which we had to cover.”

Speaking about the sequence, John admitted when he first came to know of the team’s idea, he too thought it ‘impossible.’ “But I saw it on camera and my jaw dropped…I love Dubai, I go there often because I ride the track in Dubai.” Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Dubai, said when the government came to know they were shooting his film, they were quick to give their permission, stating, “Dubai has been very very kind to me, me and everyone who goes from Indian cinema. The production team called up the authorities and said, ‘we are shooting a scene with Shah Rukh,’ and they said, ‘no, no, please go ahead, he is our brand ambassador. Please take this permission, finish it up fast but we will allow you to shoot it.'”

Pathaan’s action director Casey O’Neill has previously worked with Tom Cruise on major projects like Jack Reacher, the Mission Impossible series, and Top Gun: Maverick. His credits also include collaborations with Marvel Studios and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Pathaan has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed actioners like War, and Bang Bang.