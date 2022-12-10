Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout-out to ‘most glamorous’ Deepika Padukone with a new still, fans demand his look: ‘Aapka poster lao Khan saab’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hyped his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone’s glamorous look in the first track of their upcoming film Pathaan. The actor uploaded a new still from the song, with Deepika in a new avatar. The song titled Besharam Rang is going to release on December 12.

In the latest still, Deepika takes the glamour quotient notches higher as she dons yellow swimwear and poses next to a bar. In the previous still uploaded by Shah Rukh, Deepika wore a golden monokini.

Shah Rukh tweeted the new poster from the song on Saturday and captioned it, “Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM – https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

While Shah Rukh introduced Deepika, fans commented that they want to see his look from the film. A follower commented, “Aapka poster lao Khan saab”, while another fan wrote creatively, “Mirror mirror on the wall , He’s the most hottest of them all ! Can’t wait to see you King Khan”. A fan hoped that Besharam Rang will feature Shah Rukh too, as she wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall we are only interested to see the most hottest man of them all. Love you. Hope you are there in this song.”

Shah Rukh‘s first glimpse from Pathaan had set the temperature soaring. The actor had uploaded a picture in March, flaunting his chiselled abs. He added a witty caption with it, as he wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga.”

Pathaan, which will release in theatres on January 25, marks Shah Rukh’s return to the silver screen after more than three years. The actor, who was last seen in 2018 film Zero, will be seen sharing the screen with Deepika and John Abraham in this Siddharth Anand directorial. Besides this, the actor will be seen in his first Pan Indian film Jawan, directed by renowned Tamil director Atlee. Post that, his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki will release in theatres next year too.