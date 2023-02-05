‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan chats with ‘first heroine’ Renuka Shahane, husband Ashutosh Rana chimes in: ‘Colonel Luthra can…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is doing wonders at the box office. On Sunday afternoon, SRK’s ‘first heroine’ from his 1989 TV series Circus, Renuka Shahane, stepped out to see the film. Renuka Shahane was accompanied by her husband and actor Ashutosh Rana, who plays the role of Colonel Luthra in Pathaan.

Renuka shared a couple of photos with Ashutosh Rana and wrote on Twitter, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan ❤ Mausam bilkul sahi hai 😁 kursi ki peti baandh li hai 💃💃😁 with Col Luthra ji 😊😊🙏.” In reply to this post, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!! (Did you tell Col Luthra that you are my first heroine. Should we keep this top secret else he many fire me).”

Renuka then tweeted, “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai 😃 aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa 🤗🙏🏾 (Can’t hide anything from him; you only called him all seeing. Whatever happens, he cannot fire you because what you do can’t be done by anyone else).”

Ashutosh Rana also replied to the tweet and wrote, "समय के साथ लोगों की ऐज बढ़ती है आपकी एज बढ़ रही है। चिंता तो लूथरा को है की वो अगले मिशन में रहेंगे की नहीं ? क्योंकि आख़िरी सीन में आपने लूथरा से कहलवा लिया तलवार भी पठान की और रूल्स भी पठान के.. 😅 (People's age increases with time, your edge is increasing. Luthra is worried whether he will remain in the next mission or not? Because in the last scene you got Luthra to say that Pathan's sword and Pathan's rules too.. 😅) Superb electrifying performance by you @iamsrk ji..congratulations 💐🙏."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.