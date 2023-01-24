Pathaan crosses Rs 50 crore in advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle has already sold tickets worth Rs 23 cr for day 1

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s action-thriller Pathaan is hours from release, and fans can’t contain their excitement. Tickets for SRK’s comeback vehicle, directed by Siddharth Anand, are selling out fast in several parts of India, with the film registering record advance sales for the year. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold tickets worth more than Rs 23 crore for day one, and worth Rs 13.3 crore for day two. Other days account for Rs 13.9 crore, with total pre-sales coming in at over Rs 50 crore.

Advanced bookings for Pathaan started on January 20, and the film has already sold over 4 lakh tickets for day one alone. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, national multiplex chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have accounted for 4.19 lakh tickets for day one, which is the biggest for 2023 so far, and the third-biggest of all time.

The advance sales for Pathaan are highter than Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (2019), which was Pathaan’s director Siddharth Anand’s last film, and Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Thugs of Hindostan (2018). It trails only the Hindi dubbed versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF: Chapter 2.

The buzz for the film is high as the audience is looking forward Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen (in a starring role) after a gap of over four years. With the unprecedented hype that the film is carrying, it is expected to open on a grand note at the box office, and early predictions by trade experts suggest that the first day box office collection of Pathaan could cross Rs 40 crore.

Pathaan is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, and is set to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh will also be seen in the films Jawan and Dunki this year, after spending over four years in a self-imposed sabbatical.