Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hits Rs 1022 cr worldwide, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee stalls at Rs 12.7 crore

With Selfiee and Shehzada both out of the way, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been gifted with more room to spread its wings at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan didn’t have much in the name of competition in its first month of release, and both major Bollywood movies that have debuted in theatres subsequently have flopped, giving the YRF action-thriller even more room to spread its wings. After Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, it is now the turn of Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee to bomb at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is estimated to have collected just Rs 1.1 crore on Tuesday, its fifth day of release. The film’s overall domestic collections now stand at Rs 12.7 crore in five days, easily the worst performance for an Akshay Kumar-starrer in over a decade. Even the actor’s 2021 film BellBottom, which was released at the height of the pandemic, performed better. It made Rs 1.95 crore on day five of release.

Also read |Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan got you to cheer for Pakistani agent, and you can’t even deny it

Akshay is coming off four back-to-back theatrical flops in 2020, but each of those movies — Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchhan Paandey — ultimately did better than Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Akshay admitted in a recent interaction that he would have to go back to the drawing board as he chalks out the next phase of his career. In an interview with Aaj Tak, he claimed full responsibility for the failure of his films, and said, “The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audiences require to see something else.”

SRK, on the other hand, saw a much-needed career resurgence with Pathaan. The film is estimated to have made Rs 80 lakh on its 35th day in theatres. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has made Rs 526 crore in India, and Rs 1022 crore globally. The film’s Hindi collections stand at Rs 508 crore. The film is on track to cross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s all-time record of Rs 511 crore in the Hindi language.

But it is now clear that Pathaan’s success didn’t mark a return to form for Bollywood as a whole, but just Shah Rukh. With both Shehzada and Selfiee bombing despite major star presence, it’s up to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to inject some energy into the box office on March 8.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 09:02 IST
