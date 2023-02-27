Pathaan box office day 33: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has a winning fifth weekend, makes thrice as much as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to cinemas, Pathaan, is in no mood to leave. The action spectacle Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh in his first action avatar, has clocked in an excellent figure on its fifth Sunday even as films such as Shehzada and Selfiee fail to get audiences.

The Siddharth Anand directed spy thriller actioner, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earned an estimated Rs 2.50 cr all India nett on its fifth Sunday, reported Sacnilk.

According to the industry tracker, Pathaan had an overall 19.31% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday. The film’s fifth weekend collections are estimated to be nearly Rs 5.5 cr– a whopping feat for a film that has exhausted its initial hype and euphoria. Its all India total now stands at Rs 525 cr.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan recorded solid tracking even at national chains over the weekend. The film’s Sunday collections from PVR, Inox and Cinepolis was Rs 1.28 cr– a huge jump from Friday, which was at Rs 53 lacs.

#Pathaan at national chains… *Week 5*: Fri / Sat / Sun biz…#PVR: 25 lacs / 51 lacs / 55 lacs#INOX: 18 lacs / 38 lacs / 47 lacs#Cinepolis: 10 lacs / 23 lacs / 26 lacs

⭐️ Total: ₹ 53 lacs / ₹ 1.12 cr / ₹ 1.28 cr

Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/1Ojl2A2GyY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2023

The Aditya Chopra backed film became the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 500 crore club and is now likely to cross the coveted Rs 511 cr mark of Baahubali 2’s Hindi collections to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of all times.

Meanwhile Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reportedly earned around Rs 70 lakh on Sunday, bringing its total box office earning to around Rs 29 crore.

According to Pinkvilla, Pathaan has also become that rare film in the last 13 years to have sold over 3 crore tickets at the box office in India. The film is aiming to end its lifetime run in Hindi with footfalls of 3.15 crore, with the Tamil-Telugu dubbed versions expected to have sold another 15 lakh tickets, this would make Pathaan’s closing footfalls to be around 3.30 crore– a huge feat in the post pandemic world.

Advertisement

Pathaan also featured a loved special appearance from superstar Salman Khan as Tiger, the spy from the Tiger franchise. The favours will be returned in the ambitious spy universe, when Shah Rukh’s Pathaan will now make an entry in Tiger 3, headlined by Salman and Katrina Kaif.