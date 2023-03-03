scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster will break Baahubali 2’s record today, has made Rs 1027 crore worldwide

Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to be the first choice at ticket windows, even after more than a month of release, and despite the feeble challenge posed by Shehzada and Selfiee.

pathaan box officePathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film is unstoppable.

Discounts and schemes will propel Shah Rukh Khan‘s blockbuster comeback film Pathaan to Rs 1 crore in India on its 38th day of release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-thriller has so far netted Rs 529.7 crore in all languages domestically, and Rs 1027 crore worldwide. The film’s Hindi version is on the cusp of overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s all-time record. Pathaan is currently just Rs 50 lakh away from achieving this milestone, and should break the record today.

YRF had reduced the ticket prices to Rs 110 across the country, in participating cinema chains. On Friday, an additional buy-one-get-one-free scheme was introduced to attract audiences, as the film enters its final leg of release. On March 8, Pathaan’s business will likely be affected by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, directed by Luv Ranjan.

Also read |Kangana Ranaut declares Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee ‘flop’, drags Karan Johar: ‘Film hardly made Rs 10 lakh…’

But both previous challengers, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, have tanked at the box office. Sacnilk says that Selfiee has made just Rs 13.7 crore as it enters its second weekend. This is lower than the Rs 19 crore that Akshay’s peak-pandemic release BellBottom had earned in the same time. Selfiee marks the once-unbeatable star’s fifth box office flop in a row, following Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchhan Paandey last year.

Also Read
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as presenter at the 95...
Arbaaz Khan says equation with stepmom Helen developed over time: 'It was...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...

Meanwhile, Kartik had established himself as his generation’s most bankable Bollywood star last year, with the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But he couldn’t capitalise on that film’s blockbuster performance with the poorly received Shehzada. The film has barely scraped past Rs 30 crore in two weeks. Exhibitor Manoj Desai of Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaeity Galaxy confirmed to ETimes that shows of Shehzada and Selfiee were being pulled. “The whole of last week ‘Selfiee’ has made us weep with its footfalls,” he said, revealing that he has replaced all shows of the film with Pathaan at Maratha Mandir.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 15:48 IST
Next Story

Cheeni Kum actor Swini Khara on quitting films, opting for arranged marriage: ‘We decided to take the leap..’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close