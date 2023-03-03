Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster will break Baahubali 2’s record today, has made Rs 1027 crore worldwide

Discounts and schemes will propel Shah Rukh Khan‘s blockbuster comeback film Pathaan to Rs 1 crore in India on its 38th day of release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-thriller has so far netted Rs 529.7 crore in all languages domestically, and Rs 1027 crore worldwide. The film’s Hindi version is on the cusp of overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s all-time record. Pathaan is currently just Rs 50 lakh away from achieving this milestone, and should break the record today.

YRF had reduced the ticket prices to Rs 110 across the country, in participating cinema chains. On Friday, an additional buy-one-get-one-free scheme was introduced to attract audiences, as the film enters its final leg of release. On March 8, Pathaan’s business will likely be affected by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, directed by Luv Ranjan.

But both previous challengers, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, have tanked at the box office. Sacnilk says that Selfiee has made just Rs 13.7 crore as it enters its second weekend. This is lower than the Rs 19 crore that Akshay’s peak-pandemic release BellBottom had earned in the same time. Selfiee marks the once-unbeatable star’s fifth box office flop in a row, following Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchhan Paandey last year.

Meanwhile, Kartik had established himself as his generation’s most bankable Bollywood star last year, with the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But he couldn’t capitalise on that film’s blockbuster performance with the poorly received Shehzada. The film has barely scraped past Rs 30 crore in two weeks. Exhibitor Manoj Desai of Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaeity Galaxy confirmed to ETimes that shows of Shehzada and Selfiee were being pulled. “The whole of last week ‘Selfiee’ has made us weep with its footfalls,” he said, revealing that he has replaced all shows of the film with Pathaan at Maratha Mandir.