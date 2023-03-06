Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film outperforms Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee over weekend, is in no mood to stop

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon. The spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, witnessed a jump in its sixth weekend and collected Rs 5.85 crore altogether, which is more than its 5th weekend. The film’s Rs 110 pricing with buy-one-get-one free was enormously beneficial for the blockbuster. Pathaan has now collected Rs 516.40 crore nett in Hindi, and Rs 535 crore in all languages. The film’s next milestone is to cross Rs 525 crore (Hindi). Pathaan’s global box office collection stands at Rs 1037 crore, with Rs 389 crore from overseas.

Pathaan rewrote box office history as it broke multiple records, including becoming the highest opener for a Bollywood film, and earning over Rs 360 crore in its first week itself, and defeated Aamir Khan’s Dangal by its second week. The film later broke Baahubali The Conclusion (Hindi)’s record of Rs 510 crore. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing hit and comes as a reason for much celebration to the actor, after his films had been unable to perform at the box office. While Pathaan’s numbers are celebration for Bollywood as well, it seems as if it is the only film in 2023 that appears to be working well—as other releases like Akshay Kumar’s s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada didn’t prove to be any competition. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release next week, which is expected to affect Pathaan’s collections as the Luv Ranjan film appears to doing well in terms of advance bookings.

Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee has barely managed to hold its ground at the box office. After a rather dismal start, the film continued to perform far below expectations and started earning less than a crore by the end of its second weekend, bringing its total collection to around Rs 15 crore approximately. This is another blow for Akshay Kumar, as this is his fifth flop in a row, after Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.