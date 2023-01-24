Pathaan movie release, movie review LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to open big at the box office

Pathaan movie release, movie review LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screens after four long years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Salman Khan is expected to have an extended cameo in the film and Shah Rukh had previously confirmed that the two actors shot together for the Siddharth Anand film. It is yet to be seen if Hrithik Roshan will also appear in a cameo in the film as War also belongs to the same universe as Tiger and Pathaan.
In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who has been on a sabbatical for a while but returns to duty after John Abraham’s Jim poses a threat to the nation. The trailer promised an action packed film with Shah Rukh at its centre.
Before the trailer, YRF released the first song of the ‘Besharam Rang’ which ignited a lot of controversy. The colours of SRK and Deepika’s costumes in the song had many political outfits opposing the release of the film unless the makers made changes to the music video. The makers then released the dance number, and also the theme song of the film ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is releasing on a Wednesday but it is expected that the film will see a rise in footfalls the next day because of Republic Day.
A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about a shared universe with SRK, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and tweeted, "#AskSRK @iamsrk SIR what if #pathaan encounters #Don in a mission .. and they both find out they are judwaa ... well then they meet @BeingSalmanKhan judwaa randomly where @Varun_dvn judwaa also appear ... Will it be called JUDWAA 3 OR 4? 😂 And who would direct the film? 🤣"
To this, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Aisi film toh aap hi direct kar sakte ho…baaki actors milenge ya nahi…I am not sure. All the best."
A journalist asked Shah Rukh Khan for an interview during #AskSRK on Twitter. To this, Shah Rukh replied, "Don’t have anything new to say…when I do, will start interviews again."
"#Pathaan creates HISTORY- SOLD 4.30 Lakh + tickets at National Chains for day 1 in Advance by surpassing #War All time record (Hindi) of 4.10 lakh . It is all set to surpass Post Pandemic Record of #KGF2 ( 5.15 lac) by evening & might challenge BB2 record of 6 Lac + . #SRK," tweeted Sumit Kadel.
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release in 100+ countries, which is the highest for any Indian film ever. Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, reveals, "Pathaan is the widest release for any YRF film ever in the overseas territories. In fact, it is the widest release for an Indian film globally. Shah Rukh Khan is hands down the biggest superstar internationally and there is unparalleled demand for Pathaan to be released across the world given the hype that the film is carrying."
If Pathaan works, it could reshape Bollywood forever. Multi-starrers with A-listers, regional unity, cross-border appeal -- all of this would be more easily achievable, and financially more justifiable, if Shah Rukh Khan's movie actually ends up making a boat-load of money. READ MORE
Talking about Pathaan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “As we all know, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screen after four years in an out-and-out action entertainer, and the promotional material has done the trick. People are talking about the film. Since it’s the first big release of 2023, all eyes are on it.” He is expecting the film to open with a collection of Rs 40-50 crore. READ MORE
The Central Board of Film Certification has revised the "obscene song" and "lewd words" in Pathaan and hence the right-wing groups will no longer protest against its release, the Gujarat VHP's secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement. READ MORE
Trade analyst Girish Johar previously told indianexpress.com that Pathaan will earn Rs 175-200 crore in the domestic market in the first five days and will easily collect Rs 350 crore globally. READ MORE
Ajay Devgn spoke about the 'fantastic opening' of Pathaan during the teaser launch of Bholaa. Thanking him for his gesture, SRK shared on Twitter, "Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent."
After 2018's Zero, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the theatres after four years with Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana among others.