Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Pathaan movie release, movie review LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to open big at the box office

Pathaan movie release, movie review LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan returns to the screens after four long years with YRF's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | January 24, 2023 17:30 IST
shah rukh khan, pathaan, pathaan releasePathaan movie release, movie review LIVE UPDATES: The Shah Rukh Khan starrer releases in theatres on Wednesday.

Pathaan movie release, movie review LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screens after four long years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Salman Khan is expected to have an extended cameo in the film and Shah Rukh had previously confirmed that the two actors shot together for the Siddharth Anand film. It is yet to be seen if Hrithik Roshan will also appear in a cameo in the film as War also belongs to the same universe as Tiger and Pathaan.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who has been on a sabbatical for a while but returns to duty after John Abraham’s Jim poses a threat to the nation. The trailer promised an action packed film with Shah Rukh at its centre.

Also Read |Pathaan has the power to alter the industry, but is Shah Rukh Khan’s film too late to the shared universe party?

Before the trailer, YRF released the first song of the ‘Besharam Rang’ which ignited a lot of controversy. The colours of SRK and Deepika’s costumes in the song had many political outfits opposing the release of the film unless the makers made changes to the music video. The makers then released the dance number, and also the theme song of the film ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

Also Read |Pathaan: Details of violence and sex revealed in British Board of Film Classification’s rating breakdown

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is releasing on a Wednesday but it is expected that the film will see a rise in footfalls the next day because of Republic Day.

Live Blog

Follow this blog for all the LIVE UPDATES on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

17:30 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Fan calls for a shared universe with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about a shared universe with SRK, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and tweeted, "#AskSRK @iamsrk SIR what if #pathaan encounters #Don in a mission .. and they both find out they are judwaa ... well then they meet @BeingSalmanKhan judwaa randomly where @Varun_dvn judwaa also appear ... Will it be called JUDWAA 3 OR 4? 😂 And who would direct the film? 🤣"

To this, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Aisi film toh aap hi direct kar sakte ho…baaki actors milenge ya nahi…I am not sure. All the best."

17:27 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he is not doing any interviews for Pathaan

A journalist asked Shah Rukh Khan for an interview during #AskSRK on Twitter. To this, Shah Rukh replied, "Don’t have anything new to say…when I do, will start interviews again."

17:22 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan surpasses Hrithik Roshan's War in opening day ticket sales

"#Pathaan creates HISTORY- SOLD  4.30 Lakh + tickets at National Chains for day 1 in Advance by surpassing #War All time record (Hindi) of 4.10 lakh .  It is all set to surpass Post Pandemic Record of #KGF2 ( 5.15 lac)  by evening & might challenge BB2 record of 6 Lac + . #SRK," tweeted Sumit Kadel.

17:15 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starer Pathaan to release in 100+ countries

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release in 100+ countries, which is the highest for any Indian film ever. Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, reveals, "Pathaan is the widest release for any YRF film ever in the overseas territories. In fact, it is the widest release for an Indian film globally. Shah Rukh Khan is hands down the biggest superstar internationally and there is unparalleled demand for Pathaan to be released across the world given the hype that the film is carrying."

17:13 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan late to the shared universe party?

If Pathaan works, it could reshape Bollywood forever. Multi-starrers with A-listers, regional unity, cross-border appeal -- all of this would be more easily achievable, and financially more justifiable, if Shah Rukh Khan's movie actually ends up making a boat-load of money. READ MORE

17:09 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Pathaan to open with Rs 40-50 crore?

Talking about Pathaan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “As we all know, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screen after four years in an out-and-out action entertainer, and the promotional material has done the trick. People are talking about the film. Since it’s the first big release of 2023, all eyes are on it.” He is expecting the film to open with a collection of Rs 40-50 crore. READ MORE

16:51 (IST)24 Jan 2023
VHP withdraws protest against Pathaan, claims 40-45 corrections made in the film by CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification has revised the "obscene song" and "lewd words" in Pathaan and hence the right-wing groups will no longer protest against its release, the Gujarat VHP's secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement. READ MORE

16:47 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film to earn Rs 200 crore in five days?

Trade analyst Girish Johar previously told indianexpress.com that Pathaan will earn Rs 175-200 crore in the domestic market in the first five days and will easily collect Rs 350 crore globally. READ MORE

16:42 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Ajay Devgn supports Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Ajay Devgn spoke about the 'fantastic opening' of Pathaan during the teaser launch of Bholaa. Thanking him for his gesture, SRK shared on Twitter, "Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent."

16:41 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Shah Rukh Khan returns with Pathaan

After 2018's Zero, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the theatres after four years with Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana among others.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, who was appreciated for making the 2019 film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The director had previously made films like Bang Bang!, Anjaana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. Siddharth had earlier spoken about casting John Abraham as the villain in the film. "For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave, and commands an electric presence on screen. So, the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind," he said in a statement.

He added, "He (John) was our first and only choice, and we were certain that we wanted a villain that the audience would cherish forever. I am delighted to see the response that people have showered on John as he takes on Shah Rukh Khan in a blood-soaked, adrenaline-pumping rivalry that will be epic in every sense possible. John is the perfect opposite of Pathaan on screen and we have made their rivalry look deliciously edge of the seat. It will be one hell of a thrilling showdown."

 

