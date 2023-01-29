scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Pathaan madness: Exhibitors limit inflow of people as fans break into frenzy, dance near screen and break seats

Several cinemas are now reporting damage to the screens because of the frenzy caused by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which released to blockbuster response on January 25.

PathaanHeadlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham. (Photo: Komal Nahta/Twitter, PR Handout)
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest actioner Pathaan has created an unbelievable hysteria. Fans of the superstar — who has returned to the big screen after four years — are welcoming him in a grand way, but things are also going a bit out of control.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta, writing for Film Information, said cinemas in Amravati, Dhule, Malegaon, Raipur, Bilaspur and Nasik are now “restricting people’s entry” into the auditoriums screening Pathaan as they are “at their wits’ end trying to control the madness of the crowds.”

Nahta shared visuals of people dancing in cinema halls, too close to the screens. The visuals showed people dancing on chairs, aisle, on the stage, in groups, hooting and cheering as Pathaan songs Besharam Rang and the catchy Jhoome Jo Pathaan played on-screen.

“Several cinemas are now reporting damage to the screens because of this frenzy. In their excitement, people don’t realise that they are dancing so close to the screens that they are damaging them in the process. Not just the screens of the cinemas but also the seats are being found broken because a lot of people, unable to control their enthusiasm, are actually dancing on their seats towards the end of the film, on the Jhoome jo Pathaan song,” Nahta wrote.

 

According to the trade analyst, the frenzy has resulted in losses to the properties, prompting exhibitors to restrict the inflow of people in their cinemas.

“The aforementioned stations are not issuing tickets once around 30-35% of their seats are booked because that’s all that their staff can control. It doesn’t need to be added that this is causing a loss not just to the cinemas but also to Yash Raj Film Distributors because the collections are being artificially controlled,” the report read.

During the #AskSRK session on Saturday, Shah Rukh reiterated to his fans that they should watch the film, enjoy, celebrate but “safely”. When fans tagged him in videos, where they are seen flocking to cinema halls and dancing on the Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, the superstar wrote, “Thank u so much for all the love but enjoy safely.”

 

Pathaan is clocking excellent numbers at the box office and has already shattered many records, including the biggest opening day, highest single day, and fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 200 cr club.

The stylish spy thriller, which marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after over four years, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 10:44 IST
