Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan leaked online despite anti-piracy plea by actors, producers

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan leaked online on piracy websites such as TamilRockers, Filmyzilla and Filmy4wap. However, fans are thronging cinema halls to catch the superstar's comeback, a big screen spectacle.

Shah Rukh Khan- PathaanPathaan released in theatres on January 25.
A day before Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan released in theatres, the Siddharth Anand’s directorial has been illegally leaked online despite an anti-piracy plea by the actors and the film’s producers Yash Raj Film. Reportedly, the film has already appeared on several websites like TamilRockers, Filmyzilla, Filmy4wap and others.

Pathaan’s production house Yash Raj Films had made an anti-piracy plea on social media earlier this week. The film’s actors and other actors like Katrina Kaif from YRF’s spy universe too had urged fans to watch the film on the big screen and avoid recording the film’s footage, or watch its pirated version. They had also appealed the audience to report piracy.

In one of the tweets by YRF, Deepika Padukone is seen appealing to cinegoers to stop piracy. SRK also shared a voice note for his fans and urged them to watch the film legally in cinema halls and not encourage piracy by watching leaked versions of the film online.

Also read |As Shah Rukh Khan returns with Pathaan, fan clubs book theatres to celebrate ‘SRK festival’ amid a spectacular advance booking

Pathaan has released in theatres today and fans are celebrating SRK’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four long years. Fans of the superstar have organised over 200 special screening for fans in several cities in India, and are celebrating “Pathaan Day” today and will be celebrating the film’s release over the Republic Day weekend too.

Despite the film being leaked online, audiences are flocking cinema halls to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. The film has become the biggest ever release for a Hindi film, as several exhibitors increased the number of shows after witnessing the audience’s positive reaction to the film’s first day first show. The total screen count of Pathaan, including India and other countries, now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:43 IST
‘Just DD Things’: Netizens bemused as Doordarshan Sports shows excel sheet instead of scorecard

