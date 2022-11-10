scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Pathaan jodi Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan one of the ‘biggest pairings’ of Indian cinema: Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan.

deepika padukone, shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan.

The character played by Deepika Padukone in the movie Pathaan, according to director Siddharth Anand, was written in a way that her superstardom status was justified. Deepika’s “hottest” and “coolest” selves will be on display in the movie and the director also said that the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s pairing in the movie is one of the ‘biggest pairing.’

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Siddharth said, “Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in Pathaan that is not only breathtaking but one that also justifies her superstardom. Pathaan will showcase her in probably her hottest and at the same time, the coolest self.”

 

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s pairing, the director said, “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented.”

He added, “They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.”

Also read |The Marvel fatigue: Phase 4 was filled with abysmal disappointments, will Black Panther Wakanda Forever reignite the fading interest in MCU?

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Shah Rukh recently praised his co-stars in an AMA (Ask me anything) session on Twitter. When a fan asked about Deepika, Shah Rukh said, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing.” Talking about John, he said  “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person.”

