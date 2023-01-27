Pathaan international reviews praise ‘over-the-top’ thrills of Shah Rukh Khan’s film, call it ‘more entertaining than James Bond’

Pathaan has been embraced by both fans and critics alike. Shah Rukh Khan’s grand return to starring roles also happens to be his first outright action film, and marks the official debut of YRF’s long-rumoured shared universe of spy films. Combined with interest around SRK’s return, investment in the franchise, and an on-screen team-up featuring two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, Pathaan was engineered to please fans. Pathaan was given the widest-ever release for a Hindi film, debuting in over 100 countries worldwide simultaneously.

But critics were largely positive about the film as well. This extends to international reviewers who perhaps aren’t as emotionally connected to either Hindi movies or SRK. The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson tweeted, “#PathaanMovie is spectacular. It’s a terrific, gleefully over-the-top action melodrama that delivers everything anyone who follows Indian action movies could want. It’s a little too long, but it’s even better (and even more accessible) than ‘War.’ It’s awesome.”

The Guardian called Pathaan ‘a daft spy caper’ that is ‘more entertaining than (James) Bond’. This is quite a hyperbolic headline for a three-star review, especially coming from a British publication. Another part of the review said that Pathaan is ‘possibly the most fun you can currently have at the cinema’.

The Globe and Mail criticised the plot, but added, “Pathaan is by no means flawless. It tries to marry a Hollywood-style action film with Bollywood camp. Sometimes it delivers, and sometimes the script is just too banal. It could also be edited more judiciously.” UAE-based The National News praised Shah Rukh’s ‘irresistible charm’, and added, “At 57 and with a newly-toned physique, he wastes no time in reminding us why he is one of the most beloved actors in the country right from the very first scene.”

Western audiences’ interest in mainstream Indian films, or even arthouse movies for that matter, hasn’t quite levelled up after the success of RRR. Movies like Brahmastra and Ponniyin Selvan: I were released in the U.S. and U.K. in the wake of RRR, but didn’t crossover outside of the diaspora community. But Shah Rukh’s international appeal remains unparalleled. Three of the biggest global opening day hauls for Hindi movies now belong to Shah Rukh, and Pathaan leads the pack with $4.5 million on Wednesday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, the film was released to phenomenal response at the box office, and has collected approximately Rs 120 crore in two days domestically.