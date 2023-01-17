How Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘different’ look in Pathaan was achieved, director Siddharth Anand reveals details

Director Siddharth Anand is bringing actor Shah Rukh Khan back after three years to the silver screen with their film Pathaan. While the expectations from the film are on an all-time high, the director reveals that making it as unique as possible was a challenge. The film also brings back the onscreen pairing of Shah Rukh with Deepika Padukone for the fourth time and the film’s team put a lot of focus on making them look different this time round.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Both the actors later went on to become part of more successful films such as Chennai Express and Happy New Year. In Pathaan, both the actors play the role of spies. Siddharth says that his team worked hard to ensure that both of them looked different.

“Just the fact that SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) and DP (Deepika Padukone) have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have done so well. It became a challenge to see how different they can look and our team really worked intricately to present them in a new way. The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films automatically their pairing will look fresh, so that has been the approach we took and its amazing,” Siddharth said in a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of the film’s production house.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero. The film didn’t do well at the box office and post that the actor has been on a break, which ends with Pathaan’s release.

Siddharth, who is directing Shah Rukh for the first time with Pathaan, shares that its a bigger responsibility because of the break the actor took, raising fans’ expectations with this film. “Directing SRK is a responsibility and its even more greater now because of the break he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience and I am realising this now towards the end of the film, towards the release of the film, what and how large this fact is. So, yeah its an amazing feeling . Its somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of,” he said.

Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and marks a long-standing association between Shah Rukh and Yash Raj Films. Siddharth too has worked closely with Aditya in several films such as Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Bachana Ae Haseeno, and War.

The director feels that his temperament matches with Aditya’s style of working and both of them add value to each other’s role of a director and a producer.

Advertisement

Siddharth said, “I think Adi and me make a very good creative team. There is a great understanding. There is no competition or ego and that’s most important that should be there between a producer and director where you don’t feel you are stepping on anyone’s toe. So where I can give immense suggestion on the production of the film on what to do and how to go about things while he has utmost freedom to tell me creatively what is good for the film and we have no ego and that’s why we make a formidable team.