Pathaan director Siddharth Anand says John Abraham’s Jim might still be alive: ‘What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?’

There are many things which are being lauded in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan. But the one thing that has attracted a large amount of attention is John Abraham’s antagonist Jim, and that exciting Salman Khan cameo, wherein he appeared as the spy Tiger from his Tiger movies.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, director Siddharth Anand said that Abraham’s character in the film might not be dead, as is being assumed by everyone. He also spoke about the intersection of various YRF spy movies. Stating that Jim’s character demands a prequel, Anand said, “It’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel.”

The filmmaker then went on to suggest that John Abraham might not be dead in the movie after all: “Anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?”

When asked about crossovers between characters of Tiger from Tiger franchise, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from the movie War, Siddharth Anand said, “It was Aditya Chopra’s idea to do a crossover of Salman in Pathaan. We could have got Hrithik or any other actor on board too, but to have Salman and Shah Rukh in a film doing action has not happened before. I think the last time when they did action together was in 1996 with Karan Arjun. Fortunately, Adi had the IP of Tiger to do this crossover and the result is fantastic.”

He also added that all the stars from the YRF spy films will cross paths with each other at some point. “Obviously, there was a thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst of getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen,” Anand concluded as he spoke about the character of Kabir appearing in a Pathaan film.