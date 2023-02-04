Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reacts to film being called ‘too over-the-top’, cites example of Sholay: ‘Why do Jai-Veeru run away?’

After Pathaan’s massive box office success, director Siddharth Anand sat down for an interview where he explained how sometimes while making a film of this size, logic has to take a backseat. The director said that commercial cinema has a lot to do with the filmmaker’s conviction. When asked about Pathaan being ‘over-the-top’, he cited the examples of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Sholay.

In an interview with Film Companion, when Siddharth was questioned about Pathaan going over-the-top, the director examined a scene from Sholay, in which Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters run away from the villainous Gabbar Singh, even though they had him at his mercy.

Siddharth explained the scene and said, “Let’s take Sholay for example. Sholay is all about catching Gabbar. There is a scene in the movie where Basanti is dancing and Dharamji is tied up. What happens at the end of the song? Amitabh Bachchan comes, Dharamji fills his pockets with bullets, picks up the gun sits on the horse and runs away with Basanti. Bachchan saab also sits on the horse and runs away. The whole film is about catching Gabbar, but they run away.”

He then said, “It’s all the maker’s conviction because they want the desired climax.” Siddharth then added, “Sometimes logic has to take a backseat and drama overtakes logic.” However, he said, “You try and stay true to physics. It’s very important.”

He continued, “We really don’t make action films, the South makes action films. I have made three and every time I have tried to give the audience a little bit of the experience so that when you come to the theatre, you get to feel the heightened reality but not disbelief.”

Pathaan which was released on January 25, stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film has minted Rs 725 crores worldwide in 10 days. Talking about Pathaan’s success, and what the future might hold for YRF’s shared universe, Siddharth said, “We are at the cusp of something really special and exciting in a genre that not everyone is doing, and we are doing it well and the audience is loving it. This is still growing so I don’t want to speak much and jinx it, but the next few years will be very exciting.”