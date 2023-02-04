scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reacts to film being called ‘too over-the-top’, cites example of Sholay: ‘Why do Jai-Veeru run away?’

Siddharth Anand spoke about Pathaan being over-the-top and added that sometimes drama overtakes logic. He cited the examples of Sholay and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

siddharth anandSiddharth Anand directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reacts to film being called ‘too over-the-top’, cites example of Sholay: ‘Why do Jai-Veeru run away?’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After Pathaan’s massive box office success, director Siddharth Anand sat down for an interview where he explained how sometimes while making a film of this size, logic has to take a backseat. The director said that commercial cinema has a lot to do with the filmmaker’s conviction. When asked about Pathaan being ‘over-the-top’, he cited the examples of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Sholay. 

In an interview with Film Companion, when Siddharth was questioned about Pathaan going over-the-top, the director examined a scene from Sholay, in which Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters run away from the villainous Gabbar Singh, even though they had him at his mercy.

Siddharth explained the scene and said, “Let’s take Sholay for example. Sholay is all about catching Gabbar. There is a scene in the movie where Basanti is dancing and Dharamji is tied up. What happens at the end of the song? Amitabh Bachchan comes, Dharamji fills his pockets with bullets, picks up the gun sits on the horse and runs away with Basanti. Bachchan saab also sits on the horse and runs away. The whole film is about catching Gabbar, but they run away.”

He then said, “It’s all the maker’s conviction because they want the desired climax.” Siddharth then added, “Sometimes logic has to take a backseat and drama overtakes logic.” However, he said, “You try and stay true to physics. It’s very important.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Also read |Pathaan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s film hits Rs 725 crore worldwide, massive jump expected over weekend

He continued, “We really don’t make action films, the South makes action films. I have made three and every time I have tried to give the audience a little bit of the experience so that when you come to the theatre, you get to feel the heightened reality but not disbelief.”

Pathaan which was released on January 25, stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film has minted Rs 725 crores worldwide in 10 days. Talking about Pathaan’s success, and what the future might hold for YRF’s shared universe, Siddharth said, “We are at the cusp of something really special and exciting in a genre that not everyone is doing, and we are doing it well and the audience is loving it. This is still growing so I don’t want to speak much and jinx it, but the next few years will be very exciting.”

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 14:45 IST
Next Story

US elderly woman marries her lover, 43 years after break-up; wins hearts online

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close