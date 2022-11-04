Pathaan director Siddharth Anand on Shah Rukh Khan’s body transformation, film’s stunts: ‘SRK wanted the adrenaline rush…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback to films after a gap of four years with director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The actor stunned the internet a few months back with a picture of his look from Pathaan in which he had completely transformed his appearance and was flaunting eight-pack abs. The film’s trailer has also received a lot of appreciation where the actor is seen as a de facto action star.

Siddharth spoke about SRK’s transformation and said, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get go and it shows on screen.”

Apart from fans, SRK’s transformation stunned the who’s who of Bollywood. From Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan to Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao, everybody was ‘awe-struck’ with SRK’s transformation.

The director said that SRK wanted the adrenaline rush and also wished for the audience to feel the same on screen through him. “The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” he added.

He further said, “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film.”

Pathaan’s teaser was unveiled on SRK’s 57th birthday. The film which is all set to release on Jan 25, 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.