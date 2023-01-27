Pathaan director Siddharth Anand on scripting box office history: ‘Can’t plan, just happens’

The outpouring of love for Pathaan from all quarters has been a “humbling experience” for director Siddharth Anand, who is inspired to create “more spectacles and immersive experiences for audiences”.

The stylish spy thriller, which marks Shah Rukh Khan‘s return to the big screen after over four years, has shattered many box office records and ended Bollywood poor showing in theatres. The two-day gross worldwide collection of Pathaan stands at Rs 219.6 crore, a record for any Hindi film.

“Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can’t plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience.

“I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind,” Anand said in a statement.

As the director who delivered back-to-back Rs 50 crore plus openers in War and now Pathaan, Siddharth Anand said, “I’m hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like Pathaan.”

He believes the credit for the success of the film should be shared equally with the cast and crew, whose sole intention was to offer a grand theatrical experience to people.

“For me, yes numbers do matter. It is a validation of all the hard work but filmmaking is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan.

Advertisement

“Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never seen before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country and I’m glad we delivered on this promise,” he added.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is part of filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe.

The other two films in this universe are — Salman Khan-led Tiger franchise and War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Salman’s movie is awaiting the release of its third installment this year, while work is yet to begin on War 2.

Advertisement

Pathaan had the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema, highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release, and it is the highest ever first day collection for a film of Shah Rukh, co-stars John and Deepika, director Anand and YRF.

The director believes this is an exciting phase for the country as films from across India are making and breaking records, and are successful in entertaining people globally. “Today is a victory for Indian cinema,” he said.

Siddharth Anand said with War and Pathaan, the Hindi movie industry has belted out films that have pan-India appeal to it.

“I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that’s what’s happening with Pathaan,” he added.