Pathaan director Siddharth Anand on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s teaser: ‘The pressure to deliver was immense…’

The whole internet seems to be abuzz with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recently launched teaser of Pathaan, which marks the comeback of SRK to cinema after a sabbatical of four years. The actor had taken a break after his highly anticipated Zero tanked at the ticket counter in 2018.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who also helmed the money-making War, shared in a statement that he is extremely happy with the kind of positive response the teaser has been getting. The director said that the notion behind dropping the clip of Pathaan on SRK’s birthday was to give the fans what they had been demanding whilst celebrating King Khan’s special day.

Siddharth said, “The craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. And it’s all due to the super stardom of this one man — Shah Rukh Khan. His fans, and we are talking of millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek of him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday.”

“He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense. For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023!” the Pathaan director concluded.

The reactions from fans to the teaser of Pathaan have truly been overwhelming, with one user writing, “OMG SRK’s entry at 0:35 🔥🔥🔥 Never seen him in such a badass look.” Another mentioned, “Cannot explain how great it feels to be SRK fan this Man has always made us proud why is he so extraordinary and extra special (sic).” Yet another person commented, “SRK Is Pure Love❤️😍 That’s Why He Is Called As King Of Indian Cinema.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While John plays the antagonist, Deepika’s role is still unknown. Deepika and Shah Rukh have previously shared screen space in blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Pathaan arrives in theatres on January 25 next year.