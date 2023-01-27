scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan dialogue writer talks about that Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan scene: ‘No matter how good friends they are…’

Abbas Tyrewala, who wrote the dialogues of Pathaan, spoke about balancing the star power of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the film.

shah rukh khan, salman khanSalman Khan (right) has an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Pathaan dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala recently spoke about Salman Khan’s cameo in the film and how the writers and the director had to create a balance between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman for their sequence. Abbas shared that he had visited the set on one of the days when the two stars were shooting together.

Abbas spoke about the verbal banter that Pathaan and Tiger had to share on screen. “Shah Rukh and Salman exchange a banter there. Both had to be paid equal attention. It is Shah Rukh’s film so you can’t ignore him. Salman has a special entry so you can’t place him beneath Shah Rukh. Both had to be given equal attention (on screen) to give something big to the audience,” he told The Times of India.

He added, “They are both the biggest stars of the country and both have their own points of view and no matter how good friends they are, when they come on screen together, both are aware as to what line is the other guy speaking, what line am I speaking, if I say this… So what happens in such cases is that the actor wants to contribute his ideas, he knows what he can do well, he knows what he cans ay well.”

Also Read |16-hour work hours, no creative inputs: Did Radhika Madan speak the uncomfortable truth about TV industry?

Abbas said that a star like Salman sometimes has his own inputs in terms of how he can deliver his dialogues, or if he can change a joke but then it is up to the writers and director to see if they can convince him, if the joke does not belong to the universe of the film. “Salman will say ‘if I say my line like this, or I deliver a joke like this’. Now I know that this is an inside joke that only those belonging to the film industry will understand, may be the audience won’t. So he has to be convinced that let’s not crack industry jokes,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants

But the writer admitted that if a star has made up their mind, no matter what you write, they will say what they want to say. “After a certain point, if a star like Shah Rukh or Salman has made up their mind that they want to say a certain dialogue a certain way, then you can write or rewrite 50 drafts, they will say what they want. After a point, you have to indulge them,” he said.

Abbas acknowledged that a film like Pathaan is a “vehicle to celebrate Shah Rukh’s stardom” and a “movie of this size is servicing the stardom of the actor.” He added that here, the film is riding on Shah Rukh’s stardom but in movies like Chak De India or Swades, which are more character based projects, the actor sticks to the director’s vision and script

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 11:34 IST
Next Story

Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close