‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan designed as the biggest action spectacle, we can’t make a misstep’: Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after five years is being highly awaited by his fans, and the announcement video of Pathaan certainly piqued the interest. The film’s director Siddharth Anand recently said that Pathaan “has been designed as the biggest action spectacle from the Hindi film industry.”

Talking about Shah Rukh, Siddharth said in a statement, “We have the most-loved superstar of our generation with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for us. So, we can’t make a misstep at any point. We ensured that Pathaan’s date announcement video gave bang for the buck to the audience.”

The announcement video featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in full glory but when it came to Shah Rukh Khan, the audience only got to see a silhouette and hear his voice. His look from the film is yet to be shared. Siddharth added that with such big names in the cast, there is “pressure to deliver a cracking product.” He said, “Deepika’s addition makes the film more exciting as the duo have delivered blockbusters in the past. Plus, we have John, who is undisputed in action. So, there is pressure to deliver a cracking product. I love the pressure and the anticipation.”

Shah Rukh, John and Deepika are presently in Spain shooting for the YRF film. In a recent Instagram live, Ranveer Singh shared that Deepika is shooting for a song with her co-stars in the European country.

Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.