Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan’s music to release next month, director promises ‘two spectacular songs’

Shah Rukh Khan‘s comeback vehicle Pathaan, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, will release next year. But ahead of its release, the makers are keeping the internet buzzing by releasing tiny hints about the movie, its scope and of course its soundtrack, which has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Speaking about the actioner’s music, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand confirmed that at least two dance tracks from the movie will release sometime next month, therefore creating further buzz for the highly anticipated movie.

“Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases. December is a party and holiday season for people across the globe, so we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer. This is also a part of our strategy to hold back the plot of Pathaan to as close to the release as possible. So, get ready to dance to the music of Pathaan,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan will also see John Abraham in a negative avatar. The film will release in January next year.

Besides Pathaan, SRK also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai, which was a box office dud as well as a critical failure. The feature also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.