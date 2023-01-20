scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan crossed 400,000 tickets in advance sales in less than 36 hours: BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is receiving a good response in South India as well. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the film will release on January 25.

john abraham, shah rukh khanA still from Pathaan.

The advance ticket sales of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan are witnessing some record-breaking numbers. The craze around the film is huge, especially because the action-thriller marks the return of Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ SRK to the silver screen after four years.

Recently, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, shared how Pathaan is receiving a “phenomenal” response across the country, days before its release. Ashish said in a statement, “After a long 4-year wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an electrifying comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales. The much-awaited action-thriller has already crossed 400,000 tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow in less than 36 hours of tickets going live on the platform.”

Also read |Pathaan tickets on sale now; PVR CEO says, ‘Haven’t seen anything like this in a while’

He added, “Advance sales for Pathaan are opening in phases with 2000 screens available on BookMyShow so far with the Hindi language version of the film expectedly leading the charts, closely followed by Telugu.”

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is centred around the character of Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is a spy and is brought out from hiding to protect India from an attack which is being planned by John Abraham’s character Jim. Deepika Padukone also plays a spy in the movie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Also read |Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan will not promote Pathaan before release: ‘Want the euphoria around his return to reach a crescendo’

Ashish Saksena also said that Pathaan is receiving a good response in South India. “The response across India has been phenomenal with Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Lucknow and Chennai leading the charge on ticket sales. South India has been particularly impressive showcasing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing 26% of the overall advance sales so far. With more screens set to open for advance sales over the weekend, we are confident that Pathaan is set to take the box office by storm,” he said.

Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 21:38 IST
Next Story

Express News Quiz: Wrestlers’ protests, BAFTA and the Supreme Court

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close