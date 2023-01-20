Pathaan crossed 400,000 tickets in advance sales in less than 36 hours: BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena

The advance ticket sales of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan are witnessing some record-breaking numbers. The craze around the film is huge, especially because the action-thriller marks the return of Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ SRK to the silver screen after four years.

Recently, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, shared how Pathaan is receiving a “phenomenal” response across the country, days before its release. Ashish said in a statement, “After a long 4-year wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an electrifying comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales. The much-awaited action-thriller has already crossed 400,000 tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow in less than 36 hours of tickets going live on the platform.”

He added, “Advance sales for Pathaan are opening in phases with 2000 screens available on BookMyShow so far with the Hindi language version of the film expectedly leading the charts, closely followed by Telugu.”

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is centred around the character of Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is a spy and is brought out from hiding to protect India from an attack which is being planned by John Abraham’s character Jim. Deepika Padukone also plays a spy in the movie.

Ashish Saksena also said that Pathaan is receiving a good response in South India. “The response across India has been phenomenal with Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Lucknow and Chennai leading the charge on ticket sales. South India has been particularly impressive showcasing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing 26% of the overall advance sales so far. With more screens set to open for advance sales over the weekend, we are confident that Pathaan is set to take the box office by storm,” he said.

Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25.