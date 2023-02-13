scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Pathaan box office Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 950 crore worldwide, chases Baahubali 2’s domestic collection

Pathaan box office collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's spy-thriller has crossed over Rs 950 crore worldwide. The film, which marks the comeback of SRK, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

PathaanPathaan box office collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's film has crossed over Rs 950 crore mark.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan released three weeks ago, and yet, the film continues to break records. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, attracted high footfall during its third weekend. Pathaan earned Rs 12.50 crore nett at the box office, reported Pinkvilla. The total collection of the Hindi version of the film stands at a staggering Rs 469 crore, and Rs 486.25 crore, if all the versions of the film are taken into account.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is chasing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubhali 2: The Conclusion, whose Hindi version earned Rs 511 crore. If Pathaan crosses into the Rs 500 crore club, it would be the first Bollywood film to do so.  Moreover, Pathaan has crushed records globally as well and hit the Rs 924 crore mark. If its Sunday global estimates are to be taken into account, Pathaan has already crossed the Rs 950 crore mark, as per Pinkvilla. It is heading fast towards the Rs 1000 crore club.

Also Read |Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan, and Bollywood, are back with this patriotic spy thriller

However, it remains to be seen if the film continues to sail smoothly in its fourth week, as this Friday will see the release of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, as well as Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the former being a tough force to reckon with. After this, there will be a slew of releases, including Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and Tabu-Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

The success of Pathaan was unprecedented, as the film opened with Rs 55 crore, emerging as the highest opening for a Bollywood film. The film got entangled in controversies prior to its release, owing to its song Besharam Rang, and a smear campaign that has been targeting the film industry of late. However, as it was SRK returning to the big screen after four long years, there was a feverish hype surrounding the film. The success also brought much relief to Bollywood, which had practically been written off in the past two years and was sinking in a sea of misinformation and boycott campaigns. In the last couple of years, the industry has had only a handful of wins, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has two more films lined up for the year, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 08:58 IST
