Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Pathaan box office Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 850 cr mark globally, surpasses RRR’s US collection

Pathaan box office collection day 12: The Siddharth Anand directorial is still doing wonders at the box office as it became the fastest Hindi movie to reach the Rs 400 cr mark, beating Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 (Hindi version).

PathaanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s spy thriller, Pathaan, is still scoring big at the box office. After emerging as the highest grossing Bollywood film, it has now managed to collect an impressive Rs 28 crore on day 12 at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 429 crore, according to Sacnilk (early estimates). The Siddharth Anand directorial has minted Rs 800 crore worldwide till now, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. 

Bala also said that Pathaan is all set to beat the Golden Globe winning movie RRR’s record in the US. He wrote on Twitter, “Including re-releases, #RRRMovie has done $14,861,603 in #NorthAmerica #Pathaan has already entered $14 Million club there..Will cross #RRR soon.”

Pathaan became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark. Baahubhali 2 and KGF 2 (Hindi version) hit the Rs 400 crore mark on their 15th and 23rd day, respectively. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “PATHAAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 400 CR CLUB… #Pathaan crosses the enviable ₹ 400 cr mark [Nett BOC; #Hindi] in #India today [Sun] #Pathaan: Day 12 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 15 #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 23#India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only.” In the upcoming days, Pathaan will  challenge Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 511 crore in Hindi.”

Also read |‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan chats with ‘first heroine’ Renuka Shahane, husband Ashutosh Rana chimes in: ‘Colonel Luthra can…’

Recently, during an AMA session on Twitter, a user asked Shah Rukh Khan to reveal Pathaan’s real box office collection. Shah Rukh replied in his signature cheeky style and wrote, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting”, further teasing the netizen, he wrote, “Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

Pathaan marks the comeback of SRK to acting after a gap of over four years. He was last seen in the box office failure Zero. Khan also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 09:19 IST
