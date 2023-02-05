scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Pathaan box office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 400 cr mark, beats Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster

Pathaan box office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's spy-thriller has raced past Aamir Khan's Dangal records to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film.

shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to rewrite history at the box office. The film is expected to have finally sailed past Aamir Khan’s Dangal collections. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Pathaan is expected to have collected Rs. 22 to 24 crore on Saturday, taking total collections in Hindi to Rs. 384 crore approximately, which makes the all-India total of Pathaan stand at Rs. 398 crore.

With this, Pathaan has gone past Dangal’s record of Rs 387 crore, and soon will enter the Rs 400 crore club at the box office in India. Pathaan has emerged as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster and is now eyeing the collections of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2.

Pathaan is expected to break KGF 2’s record in the next five days and if it keeps up the momentum, to challenge Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 511 crore in Hindi. If the film achieves this feat, it will become the highest-grossing film in Hindi. The last time Shah Rukh Khan had delivered such a massive hit was in 2013 with Chennai Express. Moreover, the spy thriller has done wonders overseas, and crossed Rs 725 crore mark globally. Pathaan has been a messiah of sorts for Bollywood, which was being written off in the past two years — plagued by boycott campaigns and poor films. In 2022, only a handful of films managed to create an impression at the box office, while others helmed by stars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar fell by the wayside.

Also Read |An open letter to Shah Rukh Khan, the man who taught us to love and get back on our feet after stumbling

Pathaan’s raging success has also made Shah Rukh “forget the last four years” when he was sitting at home. Expressing his gratitude towards the audience for showing up in huge numbers at the theaters for Pathaan, he said during a recent media interaction, “I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.” The success is even more commendable as SRK didn’t engage in the usual run-of-the-mill promotions like touring cities or appearing on television shows, but instead, did Ask SRK sessions on Twitter, every week.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 08:58 IST
