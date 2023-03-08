scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner makes more money than Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee on its 43rd day of release

Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle continues to reign supreme at the ticket counter, as it recently outperformed Akshay Kumar's newly released Selfiee with its 43rd day collection.

pathaan box officeSalman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
Listen to this article
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner makes more money than Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee on its 43rd day of release
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to reign supreme at the box office, even as latest releases like Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan film Shehzada have tanked miserably. On its 43rd day, the Siddharth Anand actioner has minted a decent Rs 0.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk’s early estimates, taking its all-languages total to Rs 536.87 crore. Meanwhile, its global figure rests at a jaw-dropping Rs 1036.35 crore at last count.

Pathaan’s smashing box office run domestically and globally has managed to somewhat revive the languishing Hindi film industry, which had only seen a handful of hits in the last couple of years, including the sequels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. The film is also significant because it marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to acting after a gap of over four years. Khan had taken a sabbatical after delivering box office duds like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee has done nothing for the stars or the movie business, in terms of minting money, having earned less on its twelfth day of release (Rs 0.35 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk) than Pathaan’s figure on its 43rd day of release. Its total collection currently stands at a dismal Rs 16.79 crore.

Also Read |Can Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkkaar turn out to be the hit Bollywood has been waiting for?

Akshay has not had a great time at the movies post pandemic, with his last five releases failing to work at the ticket counter — Ram Setu, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Selfiee. The actor had recently spoken about the failure of his films and said that he is to be blamed, and not the audience, for the poor performances of the movies.

Also Read
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
govinda
When Govinda's fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wi...
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
pathaan box office collection
Pathaan box office collection: Akshay Kumar's Selfiee fails to displace S...

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has released on Holi in cinemas, and is hoping to have a decent opening at the box office. But it is doubtful if it will recreate the success of Pathaan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 13:28 IST
Next Story

The men hid inside Shah Rukh Khan’s makeup room for eight hours, says Mumbai Police on Mannat trespassing

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close