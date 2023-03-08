Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner makes more money than Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee on its 43rd day of release

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to reign supreme at the box office, even as latest releases like Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan film Shehzada have tanked miserably. On its 43rd day, the Siddharth Anand actioner has minted a decent Rs 0.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk’s early estimates, taking its all-languages total to Rs 536.87 crore. Meanwhile, its global figure rests at a jaw-dropping Rs 1036.35 crore at last count.

Pathaan’s smashing box office run domestically and globally has managed to somewhat revive the languishing Hindi film industry, which had only seen a handful of hits in the last couple of years, including the sequels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. The film is also significant because it marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to acting after a gap of over four years. Khan had taken a sabbatical after delivering box office duds like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee has done nothing for the stars or the movie business, in terms of minting money, having earned less on its twelfth day of release (Rs 0.35 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk) than Pathaan’s figure on its 43rd day of release. Its total collection currently stands at a dismal Rs 16.79 crore.

Akshay has not had a great time at the movies post pandemic, with his last five releases failing to work at the ticket counter — Ram Setu, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Selfiee. The actor had recently spoken about the failure of his films and said that he is to be blamed, and not the audience, for the poor performances of the movies.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has released on Holi in cinemas, and is hoping to have a decent opening at the box office. But it is doubtful if it will recreate the success of Pathaan.