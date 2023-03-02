scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner earns Rs 1023.5 cr globally as Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee lags behind with Rs 13.7 cr

Pathaan and Selfiee box office collection: Akshay Kumar's movie continues to languish at the ticket counters, even as Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Pathaan spins magic at box office.

pathaan box officePosters of Pathaan and Selfiee. (Photo: Akshay/Instagram)
Akshay Kumar’s latest release Selfiee continues to languish at the ticket counters, even as superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan soars uninterrupted more than a month after it hit theatres. Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, is estimated to have made only Rs 1 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 13.70 crore almost a week into its release, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

This is Akshay’s fifth unsuccessful film in a row, after he delivered big duds such as Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey last year. Akshay had recently spoken about the string of failures in an Aaj Tak interview, and said “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. A film not working happens due to your own fault. The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audiences require to see something else.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner Pathaan is staying strong at the box office, having overtaken the important milestone of Rs 1000 cr globally a while ago. Domestically, it is said to have earned Rs 75 lakh on its 36th day, according to an India Today report. This is in line with what it had earned on Tuesday (Rs 77 lakh), as per Bollywood Hungama.

Now, all eyes are set on the next big Hindi release — Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is expected to open decently at the box office, but whether it will manage to spin some big bucks at the ticket counters is something only time will tell. Also starring Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia, the film releases this Holi.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 09:16 IST
