Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner earns Rs 1023.5 cr globally as Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee lags behind with Rs 13.7 cr

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Selfiee continues to languish at the ticket counters, even as superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan soars uninterrupted more than a month after it hit theatres. Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, is estimated to have made only Rs 1 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 13.70 crore almost a week into its release, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

This is Akshay’s fifth unsuccessful film in a row, after he delivered big duds such as Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey last year. Akshay had recently spoken about the string of failures in an Aaj Tak interview, and said “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. A film not working happens due to your own fault. The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audiences require to see something else.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner Pathaan is staying strong at the box office, having overtaken the important milestone of Rs 1000 cr globally a while ago. Domestically, it is said to have earned Rs 75 lakh on its 36th day, according to an India Today report. This is in line with what it had earned on Tuesday (Rs 77 lakh), as per Bollywood Hungama.

Pathaan’s last updated figure at the global box office was shared by Sacnilk, which pegged it at an impressive Rs 1023.5 crore, even as its total domestic figure (all languages) rounded up at Rs 527.25 crore. Not just Selfiee, but other new releases such as Shehzada and MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have been complete washouts in comparison, thereby giving Pathaan more room at the box office. The film is chasing Baahubali 2’s jaw-dropping figure of Rs 511 crore (Hindi version), and if things continue to go as they are, it will cross that benchmark as well.

Now, all eyes are set on the next big Hindi release — Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is expected to open decently at the box office, but whether it will manage to spin some big bucks at the ticket counters is something only time will tell. Also starring Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia, the film releases this Holi.