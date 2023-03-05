Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns over Rs 1033 crore worldwide, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee continues dismal run

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues its victory run at the box office, even though it’s almost been more than a month since the spy-thriller released. The film didn’t face any competition from other Bollywood releases, including Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and more recently, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, both of which tanked at the box office.

According to the box office worldwide website, Pathaan had a 110 per cent jump on Saturday. On its 39th day, Pathaan is expected to have earned around Rs 2.86 crore in all languages, bringing its total collection to Rs 534.82 crore. The film has further benefited tremendously from the Rs 110 INR pricing and buy one get one free offer, ensuring a smooth sail over its sixth weekend.

Pathaan has crossed Rs 512.85 crore in Hindi, beating Baahubali The Conclusion’s record, and will be at Rs 515 crore by the end of Monday. Currently, Pathaan stands at Rs 1033 crore worldwide, with over Rs 388 crore from overseas, according to Box Office Worldwide. Not only this is Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s biggest blockbuster ever, this is also Bollywood’s biggest hit yet and has broken undefeated records including Aamir Khan’s Dangal, and the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion. However, Pathaan is still the only success in Bollywood’s list, as other films are failing to make an impact at the box office.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, who was considered almost invincible in the pre-pandemic era, has seen his last five films flop consecutively. Selfiee earned over Rs 0.5 crore on its 9th day, bringing its total to over Rs 15.52 crore. The film had a dismal start and earned over Rs 2.55 crore and had a more disappointing weekend, just earning over Rs 10 crore, emerging as Akshay Kumar’s worst flop in over a decade. Last year, his films Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj had tanked at the box office.

Bollywood has been in the weeds since 2022, with only a handful of successes, while all big-budget films, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, flopped amid boycott campaigns and much slander. It remains to be seen if Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar can perform well at the ticket counter. The Luv Ranjan directorial releases on March 8.