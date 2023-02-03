scorecardresearch
Pathaan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide, to break Dangal's record today

Pathan box office collection Day 9: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has already collected Rs 700 crore globally in nine days and with no competition in sight, the film is sure to continue its run at the box office.

pathaan box office collectionPathaan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses Rs 700 crore mark.
Pathaan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide, to break Dangal’s record today
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is having a dream run at the box office, and the film is showing no signs of slowing down. On its ninth day of release, Pathaan crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to make Rs 15 crore t0 Rs 16 crore on its second Thursday.

The film had a marvelous opening at the domestic box office with Rs 57 crore on Wednesday. Since the film was released mid-week, it enjoyed an extended weekend of five days and managed to cross the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in that time. This made it the highest opening weekend grosser in Hindi cinema history. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is yet to cross KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2’s domestic collections, but only when it comes to the Hindi dubbed versions of these films. Pathaan is on the verge of breaking Dangal’s record, which currently stands at Rs 387.38 crore (nett).

Pathaan is the fourth film in the newly-established YRF spy universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Salman Khan had a cameo in Pathaan, as his character Tiger. Fans expected Hrithik to surprise them as well but that wasn’t the case. Siddharth explained to Pinkvilla, “We could have got Hrithik or any other actor on board too, but to have Salman Khan and Shah Rukh in a film doing action has not happened before. I think the last when they were doing action together was in 1996 with Karan Arjun. Fortunately, Adi had the IP of Tiger to do this crossover and the result is fantastic.”

Also Read |An open letter to Shah Rukh Khan, the man who taught us to love and get back on our feet after stumbling

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is running successfully in theatres and with no big releases this weekend, the film will probably continue to rule the box office. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada was scheduled to release on February 10 but the film will now release on February 17.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh’s big return to starring roles after a gap of over four years. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. This year, SRK will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 08:55 IST
House ousts Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs panel as GOP exacts revenge

