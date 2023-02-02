Pathaan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan’s film overtakes Tiger Zinda Hai, is set to cross Rs 350 crore today

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after over four years and helped pull Bollywood out of the weeds with director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film has been crushing records since its day of release, after a grand opening of Rs 57 crore. According to a Box Office India report, Pathaan is expected to have earned around Rs 17-17.50 crore on its eighth day of release, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 348.50 crore. There was a drop of 20 per cent from Tuesday, but some pockets managed to hold their ground. With this, it has beaten Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai’s nett box office collection of Rs 339.16 crore.

The spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand and also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already crossed over Rs 634 crore globally.

Pathaan crossed the Rs 300 crore mark domestically within seven days, breaking Baahubali 2 and KGF 2’s (Hindi) record. On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Dangal achieved the milestone in 13 days while Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju did so in 16 days. Apart from crossing Rs 300 crore, it also became the highest opening-week earner in Hindi cinema history. The first week opening collection stood at Rs 239 crore. Currently, Pathaan is on track to defeat Dangal’s total collection in India, which was Rs 387 crore.

Pathaan has performed extremely well in the UK as well, and has collected £1.9 million pounds. Pathaan also crossed the $1 million mark in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the $10 million mark in North America.

Pathaan’s box office performance comes as a relief for Shah Rukh Khan as well. His last four films Zero, Fan, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal all underperformed commercially. It’s also a confidence booster for Bollywood, as the film industry had only a handful of hits last year, with only a few crossing the Rs 200 crore mark. Pathaan has received positive reviews from critics, praising Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and the John Abraham’s performance as the villain. The film kicked of YRF’s spy universe, which will continue in the upcoming Tiger 3.