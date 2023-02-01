Pathaan box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer hits Rs 600 crore worldwide, enters Rs 300 cr club in India

Director Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller Pathaan continued to dominate the box office charts for the seventh consecutive day, and it is not showing any signs of slowing down, both in the domestic and international markets. After registering a strong hold on its first Monday with a collection of Rs 25.50 crore, the film held exceptionally well on Tuesday, too.

Pathaan earned Rs 21 crore on day seven of release, according to Box Office India, pushing the movie’s domestic haul to around Rs 315 cr nett in Hindi. It witnessed a 15 per cent drop in its collections on a working day.

With this, Pathaan became the fastest Hindi-language film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark domestically. It took seven days to hit the benchmark, as compared to the 10 days that Baahubali 2 (Hindi) took, and the 11 days it took KGF 2 (Hindi) to pass the same milestone. Aamir Khan’s Dangal achieved the feat in 13 days and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju reached the Rs 300 cr mark in 16 days.

Not only has Pathaan become the fastest film to enter the Rs 300 cr club domestically, but it has also become the highest opening-week earner in Hindi cinema history. KGF 2 registered a total collection of Rs 268.63 in seven days and Baahubali 2 minted Rs 247 cr. Siddharth Anand’s War was the highest first-week earner in Bollywood with a collection of Rs 238.35 cr. The highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, Dangal, was far behind with Rs 197.54 cr collection in the first week.

Internationally, the film is creating a storm at the ticket counters. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan crossed the $1 million dollar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the $10 million mark in North America. Box Office Worldwide reported that the total collection of the film overseas is $28.75 million dollars, which brings its worldwide collection to more than Rs 600 cr.

Buoyed by positive reviews, the Yash Raj Films production has brought back people to theaters and has given hope to the Hindi film industry. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently commented on Pathaan’s success. He told indianexpress.com, “The success of Pathaan is not just important but it has exposed the desperation with which these trolls were at it. Even after all the numbers, some people are at it, trying to find a reason to run it down. They have become completely naked.”