Pathaan box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner on track to break another KGF 2 record, passes Monday test

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan can accurately be described as a ‘blockbuster’ as it continues to mint money day after day. Fans aren’t content with watching the film just once, and this is evident from the kind of footfalls and collections the cinema halls are witnessing worldwide. After making Rs 60 crore on its fifth day of release (Sunday), the actioner is on track to deliver one of the all-time best first-Monday collections.

According to a Box Office India report, the film earned Rs 25 crore nett on its sixth day in the theaters. This brings the total domestic collection of the film to somewhere around Rs 295 crore. By the end of its seventh day in the theaters, Pathaan will easily cross the milestone of Rs 300 crore domestically.

The list of the biggest Monday hauls for Hindi-language releases is led by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 40.25 cr on its first Monday. It is followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 36.54 cr), Housefull 4 (Rs 34.56 cr), Krrish (Rs 33.41 cr) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 27.05 cr). Post-pandemic, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) managed to earn over Rs 25 crore at the ticket counters on its first Monday.

Not just in India, fans are in a ‘never underestimate Shah Rukh Khan’ mood globally as well. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Pathaan has earned $25.40 million (Rs. 207 cr) at the overseas box office. The film passed the Rs 500 crore mark globally on Sunday.

On Monday, Shah Rukh and team Pathaan, including actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, finally addressed the media and celebrated the success of their film with them. While interacting with the reporters present at the press meet, SRK talked about feeling ‘terrible’ when his films fail and also thanked the film’s director Siddharth Anand for giving him and his family ‘happiness’ with Pathaan. He said, “This is a big day for us, my family. We haven’t experienced this happiness in a while. Whenever he (Siddharth Anand) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I’ll do it.”

The success of Pathaan at the ticket counters has also prompted the producers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada to push the film’s release date. Now, the movie will hit the theatres on February 17 instead of February 11.